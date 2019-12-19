Business Other News 19 Dec 2019 PNB stock falls afte ...
Business, In Other News

PNB stock falls after bonds put on rating watch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published Dec 19, 2019, 5:24 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 5:24 am IST
There has been significant progress on the amalgamation including approvals from the Boards of the banks.
United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with PNB, making the merged entity the second-largest public sector bank.
 United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with PNB, making the merged entity the second-largest public sector bank.

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock fell 2.32 per cent to Rs 63.20 after it said that rating agency Crisil had put its bonds on "rating watch with developing implications" from stable.

Crisil in September had rated these bonds as stable and the revision was on account of the announcements made by the Ministry of Finance with respect to the proposed amalgamation of public sector banks, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

 

United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with PNB, making the merged entity the second-largest public sector bank.

There has been significant progress on the amalgamation including approvals from the Boards of the banks. Crisil will resolve the rating watch once clarity emerges, post-merger completion, on the merged entity's business and financial profile.

“Crisil will monitor for potential integration challenges and any impact on the earnings profile of the merged entity. The asset quality of the merged entity will also be a monitorable,” it said.

...
Tags: punjab national bank


Latest From Business

At present, lotteries run by state governments attract 12 per cent GST while those authorised by them and sold outside the state attract 28 per cent.

GST Council decides against rate hike

In the pre-GST era, the government had levied a countervailing duty of 12.5 per cent on such imports almost around the time it imposed excise duty on gold in the domestic market. (Photo: Representational)

Duty-free import of gold, silver restricted

Infosys will pay California USD 800,000 to resolve allegations that, between 2006 and 2017, approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the state on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said. (Photo: File)

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 3.37 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma 2.53 per cent, Asian Paints 1.88 per cent, ITC 1.66 per cent, HDFC Bank 1.58 per cent and Tech Mahindra 1.51 per cent. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh lifetime highs; Tata Motors drops over 3 pc



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GST Council decides against rate hike

At present, lotteries run by state governments attract 12 per cent GST while those authorised by them and sold outside the state attract 28 per cent.

Duty-free import of gold, silver restricted

In the pre-GST era, the government had levied a countervailing duty of 12.5 per cent on such imports almost around the time it imposed excise duty on gold in the domestic market. (Photo: Representational)

Centre will not renege on GST compensations: Sitharaman

I admit that the payments which had to go the compensation head have not been given for two months slot, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: File | ANI)

NBFCs woes could ease by mid-2020

Non-banking finance companies were largely dependent on banks for their financing need while mutual funds as a source had mostly dried up, but things could improve with the government, along with the Reserve Bank of India, actively trying to inject liquidity.

FM Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders beginning today

As per the finance ministry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet stakehokder groups of 'New Economy: Start-ups, Fintech and Digital Sector' on Monday morning, and financial sector and capital market representatives later in the day. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham