PM Modi seeks views on how IT, electronic sectors can help make 'new India'

PTI
Published Oct 19, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
On Oct 24, prime minister will address a huge "townhall" with people associated with IT and electronic mfg sector.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought views of IT professionals on how the technology and electronic manufacturing sectors can help in making a "new India".

"Dear professionals associated with the IT sector, technocrats and tech-lovers, I have a request...Have a look at this Open Forum on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' and share your views," he tweeted.

 

He gave a link which takes people to the Narendra Modi app. It says, on October 24, the prime minister will address a huge "townhall" with people associated with IT and electronic manufacturing sector.

Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India will take part in the event, it says. They will discuss with him, ways through which the vibrant IT and electronic manufacturing sector can undertake initiatives and volunteer to contribute in building a "new India".

"Here's urging everyone to share thoughts and views on the subject. You may also share your inspiring stories of those you know are volunteering actively," the write up on the app says.

Tags: narendra modi, it professionals, electronic sectors, narendra modi app, manufacturing sectors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




