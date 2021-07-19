KSUM calls women-impact start-ups to compete in global event

KSUM is the nodal agency of Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state-runKerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She Loves Tech (SLT), has invited applications from women- impact tech startups for the 'worlds largest startup competition' for women and technology.

The challenge, 'She Loves Tech 2021 Global Startup Competition,' provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated toimprovingthe lives of women.

The competition gives startupsan opportunity towin up to USD 50,000 from SLT, Teja Ventures and Asian Development Bank Ventures, special media and mentorship prizes, fast track access toSLTpartner funds and accelerator programmes, and in-house advisory services among others, an official statement said here.

KSUM has planned a virtual roadshow on July 21 as a prelude to the event, which will be followed by "She Loves Tech India," theNational Grand Challengeevent, on September 8.

The applicants need to have aminimum viable product (MVP)and have raised less than USD five million.

They should be an early-stage startup with either a tech product largely impacting women or a female founder or both, the statement said.

This year, the competition will be held in over 40 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, India,Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE and USA.

Shortlisted startups will get an opportunity to meet investors, get mentorship and funding support, free access to Knowledge workshops and opening to pitch at global events, it added. For registration, visit:http://www.startupmission.in/shelovestech/.

Thelast date of application is July 31. KSUM is the nodal agency of Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.