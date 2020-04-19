Business Other News 19 Apr 2020 Government makes a u ...
Business, In Other News

Government makes a u-turn on selling non-essential items on e-commerce

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies
The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown. (DC Photo)
 The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown. (DC Photo)

New Delhi: The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such companies to sale mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

 

The order said the following clause "E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions" is excluded from the guidelines.

The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.

However, the reason for reversing the order is not known immediately.

...
Tags: e-commerce, coronanvirus lockdown, e-commerce companies, coronavirus impact, non-essential items, mobile phones, refrigerators, ready-made garments
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661 with 234 deaths. (AFP Photo)

Governments across globe under pressure to control covid19 economic damage

Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition. (PTI Photo)

India will import drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life, condition apply

FPIs pull out Rs 12,650 cr in April. (PTI Photo)

FPIs pull out Rs 12,650 cr in April amid covid19 crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo- AFP)

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, move targets China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, move targets China

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo- AFP)

Labour shortage to be a major challenge amid extended lockdown

Indian labourers work at a construction site on a roadside in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)

Job loss, pay cut on cards for Indian IT industry due to lockdown

Prolonged lockdown may result in job cuts in IT industry. (PTI Photo)

Ind-Ra downgrades power sector ratings to negative

In this file photo taken steam rises from a coal power plant of global energy supply company Uniper beside a wind turbine. (AFP PHOTO)

COAI asks states for opening retail recharge points

COAI to approach states for opening retail recharge points to facilitate feature phone users. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham