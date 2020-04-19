Business Other News 19 Apr 2020 India toughens rules ...
Business, In Other News

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, move targets China

REUTERS
Published Apr 19, 2020, 10:16 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
India’s trade ministry said in a notification, the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb opportunistic takeovers
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo- AFP)
  Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo- AFP)

New Delh: India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.

India’s trade ministry said in a notification, the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb “opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions”.

 

Investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India will require government approval, it said, meaning they can not go through a so-called automatic route.

“These times should not be used by other countries to take over our companies,” a senior government official told Reuters.

Similar restrictions are already in place for Bangladesh and Pakistan. But up to now, they have not applied to China and India’s other neighbours including Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Nepal.

“This will certainly impact sentiment among Chinese investors. However, greenfield investments will not be impacted,” said Santosh Pai, a partner at Indian law firm Link Legal that advises several Chinese companies.

Australia has also said all foreign investment proposals will be assessed by a review board during the coronavirus crisis to prevent a fire sale of distressed corporate assets. Germany has taken similar measures.

A February report by research group Gateway House said Chinese foreign direct investment into India stood at $6.2 billion.

China’s Bytedance has plans to invest $1 billion in India, while automakers including Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and MG Motor, a unit of China’s SAIC, have said they intend to invest millions.

Delano Furtado, a partner with law firm Trilegal, said the notification may also impact Chinese companies with existing investments in the country.

...
Tags: foreign direct investment (fdi), coronavirus outbreak, chinese investments, coronavirus crisis, chinese companies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown. (DC Photo)

Government makes a u-turn on selling non-essential items on e-commerce

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661 with 234 deaths. (AFP Photo)

Governments across globe under pressure to control covid19 economic damage

Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition. (PTI Photo)

India will import drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life, condition apply

FPIs pull out Rs 12,650 cr in April. (PTI Photo)

FPIs pull out Rs 12,650 cr in April amid covid19 crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Government makes a u-turn on selling non-essential items on e-commerce

The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown. (DC Photo)

Labour shortage to be a major challenge amid extended lockdown

Indian labourers work at a construction site on a roadside in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)

Job loss, pay cut on cards for Indian IT industry due to lockdown

Prolonged lockdown may result in job cuts in IT industry. (PTI Photo)

Ind-Ra downgrades power sector ratings to negative

In this file photo taken steam rises from a coal power plant of global energy supply company Uniper beside a wind turbine. (AFP PHOTO)

COAI asks states for opening retail recharge points

COAI to approach states for opening retail recharge points to facilitate feature phone users. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham