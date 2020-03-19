SEBI allows companies to report Q4, FY20 results by June 30

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth quarter financial results and allowed them to file their quarterly and annual financial results by 30 June.

Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three week each for shareholding patten and statement of investor complaint reports, the regulator said in a circular.

The markets regulator allowed listed companies to submit their March-ended quarter and fiscal 2019-20 results by 30 June, instead of 15 May.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and day-to-day functioning of companies.

Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities, Sebi noted.