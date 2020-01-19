Business Other News 19 Jan 2020 Bank unions call two ...
Bank unions call two-day strike from Jan 31

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Demands for wage revision settlement at 20 per cent on payslip, five-day banking, scraping of new pension scheme etc have been pending
 The United Forum of Bank Unions has also called strike a three-day strike from March 11, and if the demands are not met, the UFBU has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020

Dharamshala: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, has given a call for a two-day strike beginning January 31. It has also called strike a three-day strike from March 11, and if the demands are not met, the UFBU has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020.

So, the bank unions are planning basically to observe strike in three phases.

 

According to the convener of UFBU, Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, a letter in this regard has already been sent to the chairman of Indian Banks' Association, Secretary Department of Financial Services and Chief Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour.

Speaking to PTI, Bandlish said the decision to go on a strike was taken as our demands of wage revision settlement at 20 per cent on payslip, five-day banking, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scraping of new pension scheme etc have been lying pending since long.

He said that there are 12 demands sent to the government.

The UFBU comprises unions like All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank offices confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

