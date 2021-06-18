Business Other News 18 Jun 2021 Petrol crosses Rs 10 ...
Business, In Other News

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Bengaluru - 3rd metro after Mumbai and Hyderabad

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 3:57 pm IST
In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.93 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 87.69 per litre
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (PTI Photo)
 Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Bengaluru on Friday became the third metro city in the country to see petrol price cross Rs 100 per litre mark after fuel prices were raised yet again.

Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

 

The hike -- 26th in less than seven weeks -- pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.93 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 87.69 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

And because of this, petrol retails at over Rs 100 per litre mark in eight states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

While several districts of Karnataka already had petrol price over Rs 100, state capital Bengaluru reached the mark on Friday. Petrol in the city is now priced at Rs 100.17 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.97.

Bengaluru is the third metro city to see Rs 100 per litre petrol price. Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over Rs 100 a litre. Petrol now costs Rs 103.08 a litre in the city and diesel comes for Rs 95.14.

The fuel touched that mark in Hyderabad earlier this week.

While Leh already had Rs 100 per litre petrol, Srinagar joined the league on Friday. Petrol at Indian Oil Corp (IOC) pumps in the city costs Rs 99.99 a litre and that on HPCL outlets at Rs 100.04.

 

Rates vary by a few paise from company to company in a city.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting Rs 100 a litre mark in mid-February and last week it also earned the distinction of diesel crossing that psychological mark.

Petrol in the city is sold at Rs 108.07 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for Rs 100.82.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

 

The hike on Friday was the 26th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended a 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 26 hikes , petrol price has risen by Rs 6.53 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.96 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have firmed in recent weeks in anticipation of demand recovery following the rollout of vaccination programme by various countries. Also, the rupee has weakened against the US dollar, making imports costlier.

 

...
Tags: petrol price, petrol price hike, petrol price hike in india, petrol price in hyderabad, petrol price in metros, petrol price in delhi, petrol price in mumbai, petrol price in bengaluru
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

NCLAT

Order dated 16.06.2021 passed by the NCLAT

Spread over an area of about 27 sq km, Jharia CBM Block-I has CBM resource of over 26 BCM. (Representative Image: AFP)

Coal India gives go-ahead to domestic firm for coal bed methane extraction project

The company opened its second IKEA India store in Navi Mumbai in December 2020. (Photo: Twitter/@IKeaIndia)

IKEA enters Bengaluru with eCommerce and mobile shopping app

Information technology (IT) industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai. (PTI Photo)

Penalise Twitter for non-compliance, says IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RBI on gold buying spree

Reserve Bank of India bought 6.8 tonnes of gold during the pandemic-hit September quarter. In fact India has bought a total of about 30 tonnes since March this year.

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Silver exports double despite overall slump

Representational image

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display MRP, seller details

The petition claimed that a large number of people are being affected due to such information not being provided by e-commerce websites. (Representational Image/PTI)

AP extending full support to companies ready with investment: CM

Dixon Technologies India Limited Chairman Suniln Vachani, CEO Pankaj Sharma, Minister P Gowthamreddy met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Tuesday. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham