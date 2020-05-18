54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 18 May 2020 RBI may extend morat ...
Business, In Other News

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months, says report

PTI
Published May 18, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
In March, RBI had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between 1 March, 2020 and 31 May, 2020
RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months. (PTI Photo)
 RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: With the government extending the nationwide lockdown up to May 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend the moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months, according to an SBI research report.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the nodal department, announced lockdown 4.0 till May 31 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

 

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

In March, RBI had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

"With the lockdown now extended up to May 31, we expect RBI to extend the moratorium by three months more," SBI's research report- Ecowrap said.

The report said the moratorium for three more months will imply that companies need not pay till August 31, 2020, and this means that there is almost minimal possibility of companies being able to service their interest liabilities then in September.

Failing to repay the interest liabilities will mean the account might be classified as non-performing loans as per the RBI norms.

"Thus, the RBI needs to give operational flexibility to banks for a comprehensive restructuring of the existing loans and also a reclassification of 90 day norm," the report said.

The RBI's June 7 circular is stringent and gives little flexibility to banks.

"The revised restructuring norms should give banks to restructure like say converting interest liabilities up to March 2021 into term loans, repayable in 3-5 years for working capital and at the end of the tenor in case of term loans, the report said.

RBI also needs to also clarify whether working capital expansions classify as COVID-19 debt, it said.

...
Tags: banking, coronavirus, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic, covid-19, loan, lockdown, moratorium, nationwide lockdown, rbi, reserve bank of india, sbi, sbi research report, shutdown
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees as covid19 hits online food orders. (PTI Photo)

Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees as covid19 hits online food orders

LG Polymers completes removal of Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag

LG Polymers completes removal of Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag, ships back to Korea

Govt to soon take decision on OCI card holders to allay fears of temporary suspension of visas. (PTI Photo)

Indian government will soon take decision on OCI visa issue: Minister

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board. (AFP Photo)

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board, to focus on philanthropy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Accept loan repayment offer, close case against me: Vijay Mallya asks govt

Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)

India to export non-medical, non-surgical masks worth USD 1 billion in next 3 months

Apparel Export Promotion Council on Saturday said it will ensure exports of non-medical and non-surgical masks. (PTI Photo)

Energy dispute deepens between Mexico and foreign allies

European Union and Canada have formally raised concerns to Mexico about rules they say endanger renewable energy projects. (AFP Photo)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% due to Covid19 related provisions

Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 4% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,952 crore. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 hits hotel and hospitality sector; Delhi, Bengaluru worst-hit

COVID-19 hits hotel industry: Revenue per room drops 13-29% in Jan-Mar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham