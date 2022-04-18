Business Other News 18 Apr 2022 Govt amends FEMA rul ...
Business, In Other News

Govt amends FEMA rules to allow 20 pc FDI in LIC

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 12:22 am IST
The government is planning to dilute its stake in LIC through the Initial Public Offering
The LIC public issue is expected to be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. (PTI)
 The LIC public issue is expected to be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. (PTI)

New Delhi: The government has amended rules of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), paving the way for up to 20 per cent foreign direct investment in the insurance behemoth LIC.

The government is planning to dilute its stake in LIC through the Initial Public Offering (IPO). LIC in February had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) before the markets regulator Sebi for the IPO.

 

Last month, Sebi gave approval to the draft papers and the insurer is in the process of filing a request for proposal with changes.

Following the Cabinet approval, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on March 14 had amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to facilitate overseas investment in LIC ahead of the mega public offer.

FEMA notification was required to operationalise the provisions DPIIT issued through a press note, including FDI policy changes that will allow large foreign portfolio investors to subscribe to shares of LIC.

 

"These rules may be called the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) (Amendment) Rules, 2022," said a gazette notification issued recently.

The notification has inserted a paragraph in the existing policy, allowing up to 20 per cent FDI in LIC through the automatic route.

Since the foreign inflows' ceiling for public sector banks is 20 per cent under government approval route as per the present FDI policy, it has been decided to allow foreign investment of up to 20 per cent in LIC and other such corporate bodies.

 

"Foreign investment in LIC shall be subject to the provisions of the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, (LIC Act) as amended from time to time and such provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, as amended from time to time, as are applicable to LIC," it said.

Setting the stage for the country's biggest-ever public offering, Sebi has approved the draft prospectus for sale of a 5 per cent stake by the government for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore.

According to the draft paper, LIC's embedded value, a measure of the consolidated shareholders' value in an insurance company, has been pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021 by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.

 

Although the DRHP does not disclose the market valuation of LIC, as per industry standards it would be about three times the embedded value or around Rs 16 lakh crore.

The LIC public issue is expected to be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation will be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.

So far, the amount mobilised from IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

 

...
Tags: life insurance corporation of india, foreign exchange management act (fema), initial public offerings (ipos)


Latest From Business

Under GST, essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest rate while luxury and demerit items attract the highest tax. (DC File Image)

GST Council may do away with 5% rate; move items to 3% & 8% slabs

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurates Asia's largest stent manufacturing and R&D facility by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) at Hyderabad Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur in Sangareddy district on Friday. — Twitter

KTR opens Asia’s largest stent manufacturing unit

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined nearly 4 per cent to 2,79,501 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (Representational Photo: DC)

Passenger vehicle sales down 4%: Siam

Cryptocurrency exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits through United Payment Interface (UPI) for the purchase of cryptocurrency. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Crypto exchanges halt deposits through UPI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ABG fraud detected relatively faster: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

India, Australia ink trade pact, Modi calls it 'historic moment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual signing ceremony of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. (PTI)

Gold at 12-month high on geopolitical tensions

In the Indian futures market, gold soared to Rs 50,100 per 10 gm, the highest level since January 2021, said Ajay Kedia, MD, Kedia Commodities. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Petrol above Rs 100 in major cities; diesel crosses Rs 100 in Andhra Pradesh, MP

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (PTI)

RGIA is country’s fourth busiest airport

although the overall international travel was subdued during the lockdown, the airport at Shamshabad added flights to Chicago and Maldives, besides London. (Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->