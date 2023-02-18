  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 18 Feb 2023 Fed up with Air Indi ...
Business, In Other News

Fed up with Air India: PM's Economic Advisory Council chairman Bibek Debroy

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2023, 10:08 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 10:08 am IST
Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy (Wikipedia)
 Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy (Wikipedia)

New Delhi: Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy on Friday took to Twitter to complain about services of Tata-owned Air India, saying that the airline was "better before privatisation".

In a series of tweets, he said that he was fed up with Air India after the flight AI 687 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed.

Replying to one of the tweets, Air India said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons.

"Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation...," he said.

Further, Debroy said it is a conscious decision that given a choice he will never fly Air India in the foreseeable future.

"This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at counter continuously changing statements. @airindiain," he said.

Debroy also said that more planes being ordered doesn't automatically improve service.

"Mumbai-Delhi AI 687 Has been hell, not heaven. For four hours at the gate, More delays at this rate, Customer service with a dose of leaven. @airindiain," he said.

Responding to Debroy, Air India, in a tweet, said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons and it will depart at 2000 hours. "Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers".

However, Debroy replied saying the team is not assisting any passengers.

"Do you want me to tweet a video of angry passengers? If they want to assist, I suggest tea/coffee to passengers waiting for 4 hours now. And true information," he tweeted.

Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, earlier this week placed an order for 470 aircraft with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft. 

...
Tags: economic advisory council to the prime minister, air india, bibek debroy
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the Raisina @ Sydney Business Breakfast. (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India to record highest number of cashless transactions in world: EAM Jaishankar

YSR Congress MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad said the state government has formulated a District Export Action Plan for boosting the export of the famous Guntur Sannam chilli to ₹4,661 crore by 2025.(Representational DC Image)

Guntur chilli exports to reach ₹4,661 crore by 2025: MLC

Bajaj Electronics also made a welcome offer for customers purchasing Galaxy S23 Ultra who can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4,999. Consumers can also avail 10 per cent cashback up to RS 5,000 on using Samsung Axis Card. (Photo By Arrangement)

Bajaj electronics announces early bird bookings for Samsung Galaxy S23 series

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered this year. — Representational Image/DC

Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's 1-acre bungalow in Mumbai



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Crack whip on telcos for call drops, DoT tells Trai

In a move to improve the present quality of service (QoS) at par with the global standards in India, the DoT recently consulted the public and other stakeholders for their comments on the quality of services. –– Representational Image/DC

Factory growth up 4.3% in December

For the month of December 2022, the data showed, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stands at 144.7. (File Photo)

Micro enterprises want govt to constitute a dedicated ministry

In the Mega MSME Survey conducted by Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA) and participated by 1,08,500 enterprises, 44 per cent were micro enterprises or those below Rs 1 crore annual turnover. –– Representational Image/DC

Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy (Wikipedia)

Aluminium majors exhibit technological capabilities at int’l aluminium conference

Representatives of global aluminium majors posing for a photograph at Jharsuguda in Odisha
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->