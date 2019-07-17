Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Other News 17 Jul 2019 Taxpayers beware! Cl ...
Business, In Other News

Taxpayers beware! Claiming false HRA through ITR may land you in problem

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 17, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
The format of Form-16 has been changed to make it in sync with the format of Income Tax return (ITR).
Govt taking serious steps to plug the loop holes, it would be good for you to stop making wrong HRA and other claims to get a few additional tax benefits.
 Govt taking serious steps to plug the loop holes, it would be good for you to stop making wrong HRA and other claims to get a few additional tax benefits.

Mumbai: The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by salaried taxpayers is July 31. If a tax refund is due to you, the ITR must be filed by the due date to get interest on the refund claim. However, to spare additional tax, most of the taxpayers show that they stay on rented house by paying a monthly rent of around Rs 8,000, and claim the tax benefits under House Rent Allowance (HRA).

The Income Tax Act states that if a tenant is paying a rent up to Rs 1 lakh per year to the proprietor, then they don’t need to disclose the PAN details, as reported by The Financial Express.

 

They abstain from declaring such information to their employers though the accounts department asks for the rent agreement and rent receipts to claim and incorporate it in Form 16.

As there is no need to submit any record while filing ITR, the employees either incorporate the wrong claims of their own or in a few cases pay a percentage of the tax spared to the individual filing ITR on their behalf to create the false claims.

The format of Form-16 has been changed to make it in sync with the format of Income Tax return (ITR), so that the two documents may be arranged electronically after e-filing of Income Tax Return 2019-20 and system generated notices may be sent in case of any errors.

“Issuing of new Form-16 is a good move and the major reason for all these changes is to ensure that the form is in sync with the ITR Form, which will help the Income Tax Department in electronically matching the data reported in ITR with all the data which it has gathered from various sources,” said CA Karan Batra, Founder & CEO of CharteredClub.com.

“The new Form-16 is very comprehensive and everything is required to be reported in this form. All allowances like HRA, LTA, Pension, Leave Salary etc are needed to be disclosed in the form as separate items. If there is any item which is not disclosed in the manner prescribed – the Income Tax Department may not be able to reconcile everything and a notice may be issued electronically to explain the variance,” he added.

However, if you are not staying on rent or your company does not mention this in the Form-16, be ready to get the notice this year from Income tax Department for not disclosing the same in your ITR filing.

Talking on the consequence of mismatch between Form-16 and ITR regarding HRA tax exemption, Batra said, “In such a case the claimant may receive a notice and will have to submit rent receipts, rent agreement and bank statement to claim the exemption.”

There will be no issue for genuine claimants, as all the right documents to support the claim will be in place, but for wrong claimants, it may turn out to be nothing but inviting problems.

In case, a person is claiming false HRA exemptions and fails to give convincing reply to tax notice, Batra said, “Previous benefits claimed would be reversed and huge penalties would be levied.”

So, with the government taking serious steps to plug the loop holes, it would be good for you to stop making wrong HRA and other claims to get a few additional tax benefits.

...
Tags: taxpayers, income tax department, tax benefits, house rent allowance
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

DHFL stock had plummeted nearly 30 per cent on Monday after the company posted biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore.

DHFL shares continue to rise; jump 11 per cent

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and TCS, rising up to 2.31 per cent.

Sensex ends 85 points higher; Yes Bank sheds 5 per cent

Government takes further action under section 14 of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 for filing of prosecution cases against the defaulting employers.

EPFO recovers Rs 459 cr PF dues out of Rs 1,251 cr outstanding in 2018-19

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,402.80 an ounce in New York.

Gold slides Rs 70 on muted demand; silver jumps Rs 660



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a short fillip ahead of new season; see pics

Messi was having a gala time with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three kids. While, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Juventus and was spotted with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago

Griffin suspected that the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then refloated by a storm. (Photo: AP)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric could get cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh

Those taking a loan to buy the Kona could save an additional amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils the K20 and K20 Pro, prices officially revealed

All variants of the K20 and the K20 Pro will also be available in the Red, Blue and Carbon Black variants.
 

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree. "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter," she tweeted with her photograph. (Photo:@priyankagandhi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

EPFO recovers Rs 459 cr PF dues out of Rs 1,251 cr outstanding in 2018-19

Government takes further action under section 14 of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 for filing of prosecution cases against the defaulting employers.

Israel Aerospace signs USD 50 million follow-up deal with Indian navy

(Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy/Representational)

Christine Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, starting race for her successor

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde submitted her resignation from the global crisis lender on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)

Renewables seen leaving a huge gap in power market

Taxmen detect Rs 37,946 crore fraud in FY19

To a query on tax fraud cases after the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said 424 cases involving Rs 1,216 crore were detected between July-March period of 2017-18. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham