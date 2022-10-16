  
Business Other News 16 Oct 2022 Coal is going to be ...
Business, In Other News

Coal is going to be back again as gas becoming unaffordable: FM Sitharaman

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 16, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during her interaction with a group of Indian-overseas scholars and students from various US universities in Washington DC, USA (PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during her interaction with a group of Indian-overseas scholars and students from various US universities in Washington DC, USA (PTI)

Washington: Given the global energy crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that coal is going to be back again as gas has become unaffordable. Sitharaman, who attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, said the western world has seen countries moving to coal.

The Western world has seen countries moving to coal. Austria has already said, and todaythey are going back to coal, Sitharaman told a group of reporters from India during an interaction on Saturday. Russia has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions that the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland after they refused Moscow's demand to pay for the deliveries in rubles, Russia's currency.

Also, apart from that many countries in the West are moving away from coal to generate electricity as it contributes to climate change and air pollution.

Responding to a question on her remarks earlier, the finance minister referred to another news item about an old thermal power plant in the United Kingdom being refurbished to generate electricity.

The matter of fact, it is now reviving itself as a thermal unit. So, it's not just India, many countries have gone back. And coal is now going to be back again, because I think gas cannot be afforded. Or it is not available as much as you want, Sitharaman said.

And Europe, of course, has made a conscious decision that they can't get any more gas from Russia, and they have to look for other sources. It's not just us (India), Sitharaman said. 

...
Tags: finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, russia oil, western world, countries moving to coal, unaffordable gas
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a ceremony organised to dedicate 75 Digital Banking Units across India, through a video conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shift from phone banking to digital banking put India on sustained growth path: PM

Malabar Gold's state-of-the-art gold refinery facility will have an annual gold refining capacity of 180 tonne. (Image: DC)

Malabar Gold to set up Rs 750-crore manufacturing facility in Telangana

A manufacturing facility of Kirloskar Brothers (kirloskarpumps.com)

Kirloskar siblings raise questions over corporate governance of Kirloskar Bros Ltd

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)

Avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to World Bank



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GST revenue in September likely at Rs 1.45 lakh cr

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue mop-up in September is expected to be around Rs 1.45 lakh crore, an official said.. (ANI file image)

India's 'Warren Buffett' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dead at 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Twitter)

Avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to World Bank

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)

Piyush Goyal asks industry to follow global quality standards

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the silver jubilee function of Quality Council of India, at Ambedkar Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

India's deployment of cash transfer scheme is a logistical marvel: IMF

India's deployment of a direct cash transfer scheme and other similar social welfare programmes is a logistical marvel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. (AFP file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->