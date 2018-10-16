search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

IT companies file suit against US immigration agency over duration of H1B

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 10:08 am IST
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations.
An IT advocacy group representing more than 1,000 small IT companies mostly run by Indian-Americans has filed a lawsuit against the US immigration agency for issuing H-1B visas for shorter than three years durations.
 An IT advocacy group representing more than 1,000 small IT companies mostly run by Indian-Americans has filed a lawsuit against the US immigration agency for issuing H-1B visas for shorter than three years durations.

Washington: An IT advocacy group representing more than 1,000 small IT companies mostly run by Indian-Americans has filed a lawsuit against the US immigration agency for issuing H-1B visas for shorter than three years durations.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. These visas are typically issued for three to six years to employers to hire a foreign worker.

 

Based out of Dallas in Texas, the ITServe Alliance in its 43-page lawsuit filed last week alleged that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has recently begun a practice of approving H-1B petitions for shorter than three years durations.

"These petitions are often valid for only months or days at a time, and some cases are expired by the time the approval is received," it said. ITServe lawsuit against the USCIS alleges that the agency has no authority to misinterpret the existing regulations and shorten the approval durations.

In fact, the United States Congress has specifically granted power to the Department of Labor and DOL's regulations grant three-year approvals, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also alleges that the itinerary requirement put forth by the USCIS is also unlawful. This is the second lawsuit filed by ITServe against USCIS.

In the first lawsuit filed in July 2018, ITServe demanded USCIS to remove language from their website prohibiting F-1 STEM OPT students working at the third part client locations.

"The USCIS has been making arbitrary rules and memos for over eight years, it's our top priority to set things right and hold USCIS accountable to follow the regulations set by the Unites States Congress," said ITServe's national president for 2018, Gopi Kandukuri.

Referring to the recent spate of H-1B denials that ITServe members received, Kandukuri added members of ITServe Alliance are tired of receiving random denials for no reason. "The new battlefield for us is the federal courthouse and not USCIS service centers,” he said.

Tags: ​it companies, h-1b visa, us immigration, technology companies
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Durga Puja 2018: Here's what the 10 weapons of the Goddess signify

A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja idol. The ten hands of Lord Durga hold in them a conch, discuss, lotus, sword, bow with arrow, trishul, mace, thunderbolt, snake and flame. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (2/R) meet an echidna held by Michelle Shaw (L) during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on October 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 6 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India readies oil strategy as US sanctions on Iran near

India has devised an alternate oil sourcing strategy to counterbalance the full might of US sanctions as and when they come into force if New Delhi continues to buy crude from Iran post-November 4. (Photo: DC)

India Inc posts over 2 per cent negative growth in exports

However, merchandise trade deficit is $13.98 billion in September 2018 which is the lowest in last five months, despite high oil prices.

Inflation hits 5.13 per cent on hardening of food price

The Reserve Bank uses retail inflation data to set the monetary policy in the country.

States to get Rs 100 cr award for being efficient under Saubhagya scheme

The Power Ministry on Monday announced Rs 100 crore award for states that would complete the household electrification early under the Saubhagaya scheme.

High crude prices hurting global growth: Modi to oil producers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned oil producers like Saudi Arabia that higher crude prices are hurting global economic growth and they should do more to bring down rates to reasonable levels. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham