  
Business Other News 16 Jun 2022 Minimum 10-15% incre ...
Business, In Other News

Minimum 10-15% increase in airfares must: SpiceJet CMD

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 1:09 pm IST
In his statement on Thursday, Ajay Singh said that the ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021
A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement. (Representational image: PTI)
 A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, on Thursday.

A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement.

 

The ministry had imposed lower and upper limits on domestic airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a pandemic-forced two-month lockdown. For example, airlines currently cannot charge a passenger less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST) and more than Rs 8,800 (excluding GST) on flights with duration of less than 40 minutes.

The lower caps were imposed to help the airlines tide over financial loss suffered due to travel restrictions. The upper caps were imposed so that passengers are not charged huge amounts when the demand for seats is high.

 

The fuel prices have been rising since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out on February 24.

In his statement on Thursday, Singh said that the ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021.

"This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world," he said.

SpiceJet has in the last few months tried to absorb as much burden of this fuel price rise, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of our operational cost, as we could, he said.

 

"The weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar further significantly impacts airlines as our substantial cost is either dollar denominated or pegged to the dollar," he added. 

...
Tags: spicejet airlines, air fare
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India’s retail inflation has moderated in May. (PTI Photo)

Food prices help inflation cool down to 7.04% in May

In December 2021, CCI had kept in abeyance the approval given by it in 2019 for Amazon's deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons.

NCLAT rejects Amazon’s plea against CCI’s suspension of Future deal

Even among metros, Bangalore at 124 per cent and Chennai at 102 per cent have seen demand moving above pre-Covid levels. In Hyderabad it is around 84 per cent, Delhi 76 per cent, Mumbai 59 per cent and Pune 50 per cent. — Representational image/DC

Credit demand of MSMEs at 85 pc of pre-Covid levels

Principal secretary, IT Jayesh Ranjan, signs an MoU for setting up of a Rs 24,000-crore display fabrication unit in Telangana, with Rajesh Mehta, chairman of Rajesh Exports. in Bengaluru on Sunday. (DC)

Massive Rs 24,000 cr investment for Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fourth time in five days

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87 (PTI)

LIC mega IPO opens for subscription; to close on May 9

LIC was formed by merging and nationalising 245 private life insurance companies on September 1, 1956, with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore. (PTI)

Soon, no OTP for e-mandates upto Rs 15000 for recurring transactions

Higher e-mandate will help subscription based businesses and insurance companies

Amid pandemic, software exports from Infopark in Kochi records 21 pc increase

Infopark, Kochi (DC file image)

Government mulls curbs on sugar exports

Demand usually jumps during the December quarter due to weddings and festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->