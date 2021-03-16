Business Other News 16 Mar 2021 Nationwide bank stri ...
Business, In Other News

Nationwide bank strike continues to impact PSB services on Day 2

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted
Banks' employees take part in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike in Amritsar on March 15, 2021. (Narinder NANU / AFP)
 Banks' employees take part in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike in Amritsar on March 15, 2021. (Narinder NANU / AFP)

New Delhi: Bank strike continued for day-two on Tuesday, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, opposing government's policy to privatise the lenders.

Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.

 

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a strike call for March 15 and 16.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

 

Unions on Monday said nearly 10 lakh staffers across the country have participated in the strike, terming it a "success".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech for 2021-22 said the government will privatise two more public sector banks going forward.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019, and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

As per the call, on Monday, employees and officers joined the strike and the strike was a total success. Normal banking services were affected because of the strike, C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA said.

 

Today (Tuesday) too, as per reports received by us from our unions in various states, the strike has been successful. Overwhelming majority of the bank branches remain closed and shutters are down," he added.

He said the young employees have been in the forefront in the protest demonstrations which means that they have understood the dangers of privatisation.

They have joined the banks after a very tough competition. They deserve job security which will be affected if banks are privatised. He said banks are in profit and there is no need to privatise them.

 

All the public sector banks are running well and are earning operating profits, he noted.

...
Tags: bank employees strike, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, united forum of bank unions (ufbu), nine unions of public sector banks on strike, banking services hit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Many farmers had chosen to plant onions as the prices had risen last year. — PTI file photo

Over production led to drop in price of onion in Telangana

Members of Bank Unions hold a protest during their two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and alleged retrograde banking reforms, in Patiala, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI)

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks

The degree or certificate earned from online classes may not be original and it may not be recognised by institutions looking to hire on the basis of degree. — AFP

30 per cent teaching staff in tech institutes may lose job

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell. (Representational Photo: AFP)

TV prices to go up from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

States may cut FY21 capex by Rs 3 lakh crore, says ICRA

Capex of states may have to cut by Rs 1- 3.4 lakh crore, finds ICRA. (AFP Photo)

Fuel consumption in August witnesses biggest monthly dip since April

India's August fuel consumption posts biggest monthly decline since April. (PTI Photo)

India probes alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China

India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China. (PTI Photo)

Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India

Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)

People's Bank of China invests Rs 15 crore in ICICI Bank amid India-China tension

People's Bank of China picks up 0.006 pc stake in ICICI Bank. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham