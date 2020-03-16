 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Business Other News 16 Mar 2020 YES Bank crisis: ED ...
Business, In Other News

YES Bank crisis: ED summons Anil Ambani in probe against Rana Kapoor

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 10:30 am IST
Ambani has sought exemption on health grounds from the agency and he may be issued a new date
Representative image (PTI)
 Representative image (PTI)

New Delhi: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

They said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are one among the big entities whose loans went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank.

 

It is understood that Ambani has sought exemption on health grounds from the agency and he may be issued a new date.

Ambani's group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that turned NPA.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a March 6 press conference that the Anil Ambani Group, Essel, ILFS, DHFL andVodafonewere among the stressed corporates Yes Bank had exposure to.

Officials said promoters of all the big companies who had taken large loans from the beleaguered bank which later turned bad, are being summoned for questioning in the case to take investigation forward.

Ambani's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) upon deposition, they said.

Kapoor, 62, is at present in ED custody after he was arrested by the central probe agency early this month.

The ED has accused Rana, his family members and others of laundering “proceeds of crime” worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA.

...
Tags: ed enforcement directorate, anil ambani group, reliance capitals, yes bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Yes Bank says NPA troubles to continue in FY21
Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

Latest From Business

Multiplex chain PVR cinemas on Thursday made the announcement to close down theatres in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. (PTI)

Multiplex operator shares dropped, PVR, INOX leisure plunge up to 19 pc

Representative Image (PTI)

Investments in Yes Bank for financial stability in system, not RoI: SBI chief

Representative Image (AP)

Yes Bank to be excluded from Nifty 50, Nifty bank from Mar 19

A man stands in the viewing stock gallery (Image- AP)

Coronavirus jolts global stock markets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

US providers offer free Wi-Fi for 60 days

Representative Image (PTI)

Fuel prices cut, petrol diesel gets cheaper

Representative Image (PTI)

GST on mobile phones, accessories hiked

Representative Image (AP)

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2019 profits drop 20% to $88.2B

Representative Image (AP)

Together with RBI, we are closely monitoring Markets: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after cabinet meeting, in New Delhi (Image- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham