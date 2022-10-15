  
Business Other News 15 Oct 2022 Avoid unidimensional ...
Business, In Other News

Avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to World Bank

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 15, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the World Bank to avoid a "unidimensional" view of the subsidies provided by the Indian government and asserted that it is important to differentiate between "distortive subsidies" and "targeted support" to the vulnerable households.

Speaking at an intervention of the World Bank Development Committee's meeting on Friday, Sitharaman said that subsidies have made a definitive contribution in improving India's performance on several key parameters of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

We urge the Bank to avoid a unidimensional view of subsidies. It is important to differentiate between distortive subsidies and targeted support to the vulnerable households, Sitharaman said.

As an illustration, she said that by providing free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna over the last six years, the Indian Government has ensured that access to clean cooking methods has achieved near saturation for women in India. This has made a definitive contribution in improving India's performance on several key parameters of SDG, she said.

During her intervention, she told the Development Committee members that while the quest for energy and food security necessitates non exclusion of fossil fuels from our energy mix, India has set up its first pure hydrogen producing plant as well as its first 2G bioethanol refinery this year.

Going forward, she suggested three clear opportunities for the World Bank Group.

First, promoting behaviour change to increase energy efficiency and to reduce food losses. Programmes like the Lifestyle for the Environment launched by India on the World Environment Day this June, in which World Bank President David Malpass delivered a wonderful keynote address, can mainstream responsible consumption behaviour, she said.

Second is helping all client countries in arranging concessional financing and technology transfer in areas like renewable and green energy. And third is supporting regional integration not only through IDA but also through IBRD, the minister said.

On financing climate and development goals, the World Bank is uniquely placed to bring together all stakeholders for developing an investment strategy for climate and development finance, she observed.

Yet, we must never lose focus on the internationally agreed basic principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. This necessitates avoidance of a one-size fit-all approach, she told the Development Committee.

Mitigation of risks is essential for crowding in private capital. While welcoming the launching of SCALE, we encourage the Bank to increase the share of grants from the current five per cent level and to work below the country level to support projects with huge climate impact beyond the national borders, Sitharaman said. 

...
Tags: the world bank, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, pradhan mantri ujjwala yojna, indian subsidies
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Business

File photo of Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

India calls for collective responsibility for preventing risks from aggravating

India's deployment of a direct cash transfer scheme and other similar social welfare programmes is a logistical marvel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. (AFP file image)

India's deployment of cash transfer scheme is a logistical marvel: IMF

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: PTI)

Sitharaman flags energy and food security risks for India

A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (PTI Photo)

Adanis get Letter of Intent for Tajpur port in West Bengal



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mukesh Ambani buys Dubai's costliest home ever for his son

Mukesh Ambani (AFP)

A Telugu home food start up takes the lead in women empowerment

In addition to traditional dishes, the sisters Penmetsa Usha, 61, and Datla Rajeshwari, 62 next propose to introduce various kinds of biryanis.

Demat account count tops 10 crore

A demat account is an account maintained with a broker for share certificates and other securities that are held in an electronic format.

Demand for commercial spaces increases as offices begin to reopen

The report suggests that in Q1 2022, the total office leasing in major Indian cities amounted to 13 million Sq. Ft, which is the highest in the past 8 quarters. (Representational image: PTI)

GST revenue in September likely at Rs 1.45 lakh cr

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue mop-up in September is expected to be around Rs 1.45 lakh crore, an official said.. (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->