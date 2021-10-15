Business Economy 15 Oct 2021 WPI inflation eases ...
WPI inflation eases to 10.66% in September

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2021, 11:58 am IST
The food inflation contracted to 4.69 per cent in September against a 1.29 per cent fall a month ago
Fuel inflation remained elevated at 24.81 per cent during the month but eased from 26.09 per cent in August. — Representational image/DC
 Fuel inflation remained elevated at 24.81 per cent during the month but eased from 26.09 per cent in August. — Representational image/DC

New Delhi: Driven by a sharp contraction in food prices, India’s Wholesale Price Index, or WPI-based inflation, slowed to a provisional 10.66 per cent year-on-year for September 2021 from 11.4 per cent in August. It was at 1.32 per cent in September 2020, the commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The food inflation contracted to 4.69 per cent in September against a 1.29 per cent fall a month ago, while manufactured products it rose to 11.41 per cent from 11.39 per cent in August. Fuel inflation remained elevated at 24.81 per cent during the month but eased from 26.09 per cent in August.

 

