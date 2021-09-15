Business Other News 15 Sep 2021 Govt approves Rs 26, ...
Business, In Other News

Govt approves Rs 26,058 cr PLI scheme for auto, drone sectors

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2021, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 4:46 pm IST
The PLI scheme will incentivize the emergence of advanced automotive technologies' global supply chain in India
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industry to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The PLI scheme will incentivize the emergence of advanced automotive technologies' global supply chain in India.

 

It would help create additional employment of over 7.6 lakh people.

Incentives worth Rs 26,058 crore will be provided to industry over five years, the minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The PLI scheme will bring fresh investments of over Rs 42,500 crore in five years and incremental production of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore, he said.

...
Tags: anurag thakur, union minister anurag thakur, global supply chain, incremental production
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. (PTI Photo)

Take steps to keep afloat Ford Motor in TN: O Panneerselvam urges CM MK Stalin

Effective immediately, he will be responsible for the company's global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide. (Representational Image: ANI)

JLL names Indian-Origin Siddharth Taparia as Chief Marketing Officer

Gaurav Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019, and headed the supply function at Zomato. (Photo: Twitter)

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns

The Supreme Court concluded that the judgment of the Madras High Court needs to be affirmed and it dismissed the appeals challenging that verdict while the appeals against the judgment of the Gujarat High Court were allowed. — PTI

ITC not admissible for services: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Covid-specific insurance plans can be sold till March 31

Corona Rakshak is a fixed benefit plan in which if a policyholder is diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalised for three days, a fixed amount (the sum insur-ed) will be paid by the insurance companies. — Representational image/DC

LIC launches special campaign to revive lapsed policies

The LIC will offer a 20 per cent late fee concession up to Rs 2,000 if the total received premium is up to Rs 1 lakh. (Twitter)

AIIEA meet protests against divestment in LIC

AIIEA said their association is mobilising public opinion against the disastrous policy of privatising public sector insurance industry in particular and public sector institutions at large. — facebook.com

Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India

Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)

Sachin Bansal moves HC against ED notice

Bansal, who is no longer with Flipkart, said that the ED had initiated investigation in 2012 and he had cooperated with the inquiry between 2013 and 2015. But there has been no action since.— Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->