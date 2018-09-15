search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Remuneration hike to address grievances of 25 lakh Anganwadi workers: Jaitley

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
The remuneration of the Anganwadi workers has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 per month.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the government's decision to increase the remuneration of Anganwadi and Asha workers by almost 50 per cent will go a long way in addressing the grievances of these 25 lakh workers.

Stating that there has been a long-time demand of Anganwadi workers and their helpers to give them a reasonable remuneration, Jaitley said the governments in the past have always refrained from giving benefits to these workers ostensibly on revenue considerations.

 

"Notwithstanding the pressure on the Budget, the government has given almost a 50 per cent hike in the first go to these workers. This will go a long way in addressing the grievance of these workers," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a hike in the monthly honorarium for Asha and Anganwadi workers from October. The remuneration of the Anganwadi workers has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 per month; the mini Anganwadi workers' pay has been hiked from Rs 2,250 to Rs 3,500.

Remuneration of Anganwadi helpers has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month. These workers will also get an incentive of Rs 500 per month and Rs 250 per month respectively on the basis of the real time monitoring of performance.

Jaitley said the Anganwadi workers are the mainstay of the National Nutrition Mission. There are approximately 12.9 lakh Anganwadi workers and 11.6 lakh Anganwadi helpers in the country. These benefits would be available to these 24.9 lakh Anganwadi workers and their families, the minister said. In the post titled 'Two successful initiatives of the Central government', Jaitley said in the past there has been a general distrust of government schemes.

"The principal reason for this is that either the benefits don't reach the targeted or that the projected parameters are never achieved. However, there are schemes with a difference. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is arguably the most successful one," he said.

Jaitley said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Swachhata campaign in his Independence Day Speech of 2014, the rural sanitation coverage of India was 39 per cent. As we have completed nearly four years of the scheme, 39 per cent rural sanitation coverage has increased to a phenomenal 92 per cent. This was not an easy goal to achieve and this involved a behavioural change of the people, Jaitley said.

He said when the Prime Minister announced a target that India be made 'open-defecation free' when we celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, some believed that the scheme would be a photo-opportunity with very little progress. But it turned into a 'people's movement'.

"... this 'people's movement' has today transformed into a 'women's movement' with rural women playing a leading role in the programme. We all knew that the dignity of women demanded the privacy of toilet.... This scheme will go a long way in improving the quality of life of India's rural population, particularly women," Jaitley said.

This is for the first time that the subject matter in the toilet construction campaign has taken central stage of the national agenda, he said.

"With rural roads, rural electrification, rural Awas Yojana, toilets and a cooking gas connection with foodgrain provided at a modest cost, the quality of life of India's rural poor will get a quantum jump," he said.

Additionally, when the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year as hospitalisation expense, is fully implemented, this will change the quality of life of India's rural population, Jaitley said. 

Tags: arun jaitley, ayushman bharat scheme, anganwadi, workers, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bizarre: Imran Khan to ban cheese to boost Pakistan's economy, Twitter goes berserk

Newly elected PM believes the move will help the country stave off a USD 12 million bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Photo: AP/ Pixabay)
 

Replying on WhatsApp to get one-swipe easy on Android, like iPhones

WhatsApp seems to be working on more convenience-oriented features for its Android users.
 

When Moeen Ali was called ‘Osama’ by an Aussie cricketer during 2015 Ashes series

Moeen goes onto explain about the conversation between the then Australia coach Darren Lehmann and the unnamed Aussie cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Beluga whales adopt lonely narwhal lost at sea

Their interactions, rolling and rubbing against each other near the water's surface and flashing their genitals, for example, suggests the narwhal has been fully accepted by the pod.(Photo: Youtube Screengrab/ AFP)
 

Chennai goes 'bananas' for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The idol is constructed in a seated position with a swastika sign on its blessing hand. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi and Google commemorate 'Engineers Day', celebrate Visvesvaraya birthday

Tech giant Google also celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya with a special Doodle. (Photo: Google/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, exhorts people to fulfil Gandhi's dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Favourable advantages of buying your next vehicle online

Having the right knowledge will guarantee a quality choice of buying a car.

CGST commissionerate ready to open more return filing centres

Despite the poor response to the first free return filing facility put up by the tax department in the city, the CGST commissionerate is ready to open more such centres to help better tax compliance and timely filing, a senior official said on Friday.

Wholesale inflation dips to 4.53 per cent in August

The retail inflation too in August had fallen to 10 months low of 3.69 per cent, as per data released earlier.

DoT to set up panel to examine 5G applications: Telecom Secretary

The Department of Telecom is in the process of setting up a panel which will decide on areas where 5G technology can be used, a top official said on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham