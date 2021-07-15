Petrol price touches new high, breaches Rs 100-mark in Delhi, Mumbai

Rates have been increased across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.54 per litre on Thursday, touching another record high figure after fuel rates were hiked again.

The price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 97.45 per litre.

Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise.

In Delhi, the retail price of both petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.54 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively.

As for Bhopal, petrol prices soared to Rs 109.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.67 per litre.

West Bengal's Kolkata reported Rs 101.74 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.02 per litre for diesel.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7.

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction.