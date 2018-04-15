search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Can Ashwin outfox one of India’s most successful captains or will Dhoni come out on top against his former CSK teammate? (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl
 
Business, In Other News

Nirav Modi scam: ICAI sends notices to statutory auditors of PNB branch

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
ICAI has sent notices to all statutory auditors of Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch.
ICAI has sent notices to all statutory auditors of Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch, where the over Rs 13,000 crore scam involving Nirav Modi took place.
 ICAI has sent notices to all statutory auditors of Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch, where the over Rs 13,000 crore scam involving Nirav Modi took place.

Mumbai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has sent notices to all statutory auditors of Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch, where the over Rs 13,000 crore scam involving Nirav Modi took place, to appear before its disciplinary board.

The chartered accountants' apex body has made a list of the statutory auditors of the Brady House branch during 2011-12 to 2016-17, and asked them to appear before its Board of Discipline. Statutory auditors are members of ICAI and are governed by the apex body.

 

"ICAI has issued notices to statutory auditors of the Brady House branch under the Chartered Account Act, 1949, to appear before Board of Discipline and offer an explanation," ICAI member S B Zaware told PTI.

Eight statutory auditors, who had audited the lender's Brady House branch in Mumbai during that period, have been issued notices. This is a primary investigation and the board wants to ascertain whether the auditors were at fault.

"At this point, we cannot say that statutory auditors are guilty. After the auditors appear before the Board and answer questions, is when we will be able to determine their role in the fraud, if any," Zaware added.

In February, this year, the second largest public sector bank PNB had detected fraudulent transactions at the Brady House branch. The biggest ever banking fraud of more than Rs 13,000 crore was allegedly committed by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with some PNB officials.

Following the disclosure of the fraud by PNB, ICAI had formed a high-level group to study systemic issues involved in the scam. The group, after completion of its study, will also suggest remedial measures for strengthening the banking system.

Zaware said the 10-member group had to seek government's intervention after PNB refused to co-operate with the panel in providing information required to complete its report.

PNB was issued a letter by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Finance to disclose information to the group. The high-powered group, however, is yet to get information from the bank, Zaware, who is also the convenor of the committee, said.

In its preliminary conclusions, based on available information, the panel found out all possible lapses on part of the lender. Lapses in corporate governance and concurrent audit work as well as failure to take sufficient precautionary measures are among the factors flagged by the high-level panel. The fraud is being investigated by multiple agencies, including CBI, SFIO and ED.

Tags: icai, punjab national bank, nirav modi, bank fraud, auditors, mehul choksi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday under questioning by US Representative Ben Luján that, for security reasons, Facebook also collects “data of people who have not signed up for Facebook.”
 

Marvel fan's texts to his girlfriend about rules of watching Avengers go viral

He even added that he will take girl to her favourite ice-cream place if she follows the rules (Photo: AFP)
 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

CAIT writes to PM, seeks national retail trade policy

CAIT on Sunday said it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a national policy for retail trade and formation of a separate ministry of internal trade.

IPL host cities witness rise in traction for hotels, flights: Experts

Cities hosting IPL matches are witnessing a marked rise in traction this season, mainly on the back of reduced air fares, summer vacations and the love for cricket, according to industry experts. (Photo: AFP)

Jewellers expect 15-20 pc growth in sales this Akshaya Tritiya

Jewellers are expecting 15-20 per cent increase in sales this Akshaya Tritiya.

India will work with China on OPEC's 'Asian Premium' issue: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan has said India will coordinate with China and other Asian countries to voice against the

Resolution of twin balance sheet problem to take 6-9 mths: Assocham

It may take at least three quarters before the twin balance sheet problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham