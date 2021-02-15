Business Other News 15 Feb 2021 FASTag mandatory fro ...
Business, In Other News

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2021, 1:15 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2021, 1:15 am IST
All lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from midnight of 15th/16th Feb 2021
The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a statement said it has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021.

"Therefore, as per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," the statement said.

 

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.

Category M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

 

...
Tags: fastags mandatory from february 15 midnight, vehicles without fastags will be charged double, national highway, fastags mandatory for vehicles from feb 16


Latest From Business

A manufacturing unit to be setup in Karnataka by US firm Tesla (AFP Photo)

US car giant Tesla to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM

Vietnam, Uganda, China, Switzerland, Turkey and Taiwan experienced relatively better export performance (PTI)

Global trade recovers in December quarter

Amazon has approached the Supreme court in the matter against Future, picture used for representational purposes only

Amazon moves Supreme Court in Future-Reliance deal dispute

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rs 1000 crore production, 8000 jobs lost due to anti-dumping duty on VSF

The Southern India Mills Association is demanding removal of the anti-dumping duty on viscose staple yarn.

Petrol price at all-time high, diesel crosses Rs 81 in Mumbai

Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise a litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. (PTI Photo/file)

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to resume in UK court today

Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7. (PTI Photo)

Woollen wear sales drop with increase in temperature

With winter set for exit by now, these sellers are grim-faced and packing their bags to return home. (DC file photo)

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. (Representational Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham