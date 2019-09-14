Business Other News 14 Sep 2019 RBI panel pitches fo ...
Business, In Other News

RBI panel pitches for federal body like GST Council in farm sector

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 10:42 am IST
The GST Council consists of the finance ministers of Centre and all the states, decides on tax rates.
RBI had set up the 'Internal Working Group' to understand the reasons for regional disparity and other agricultural credit related aspects.
 RBI had set up the 'Internal Working Group' to understand the reasons for regional disparity and other agricultural credit related aspects.

Mumbai: An RBI panel on Friday suggested setting up of a federal body on the lines of the GST Council to implement reforms and boost credit flow in the agriculture sector, besides pitching for direct transfer of subsidy and no farm loan waivers.

Among other recommendations, the panel said banks should develop a management information system (MIS) to flag loans sanctioned against gold as collateral in core banking solution (CBS) platform for effective monitoring of end use of funds.

 

In February this year, the RBI had set up the 'Internal Working Group' to understand the reasons for regional disparity and other agricultural credit related aspects and suggest workable solutions to address constraints in accessing institutional agricultural credit.

Recommending solutions to improve farm credit flow, the panel said, "Government of India (GoI) should set up a federal institution, on the lines of GST Council, having participation from both the Centre as well as the states to suggest and implement reforms in the field of agriculture."

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, that consists of the finance ministers of Centre and all the states, decides on tax rates.

The panel said farm loan waivers should be "avoided" and interest subvention or subsidy given on farm loans should be replaced with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which is being implemented in host of government schemes like subsidy on LPG and fertiliser.

It also stressed that banks should increase credit for allied farm activities as well and give consumption loans to farmers up to a sanctioned limit of Rs 1 lakh.

The panel further said that the Centre should push state governments to complete the digitisation process and updation of land records in a time bound manner.

That apart, state governments should give access to banks to digitised land records in order to verify land title and create charge online. In such states, banks should not insist on submission of land title documents, it added.

The panel also said state governments having a highly restrictive legal framework should be encouraged to reform their legal framework on the basis of Model Land Leasing Act proposed by NITI Aayog/ Land Licensed Cultivators' Act, 2011 of Andhra Pradesh so that formal lending to tenant farmers can improve.

On farm loan waiver, the panel said it should be "avoided" and both the Centre and state governments should undertake a "holistic review" of the agricultural policies and their implementation, as well as evaluate the effectiveness of current subsidy policies.

Among other recommendations, the panel said the interest subvention scheme should be replaced with DBT to targeted beneficiaries with an overall limit of Rs 3 lakh per individual farmer.

To curb the misuse of interest subsidy, banks should provide crop loans, eligible for interest subvention, only through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) mode.

To address regional disparity in agri-credit flow, the panel said priority sector lending (PSL) guidelines should be revisited and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) should gradually increase the allocation of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in central, eastern and north eastern states over a period of time.

Also, the corpus of RIDF should be increased and state governments should be sensitised to allocate a larger portion of their borrowing from RIDF for the purpose of absorbing funds for rural infrastructure development in their state.

To increase credit flow to allied farm activities, the panel suggested that the Centre should set separate targets for working capital and term loan towards allied activities under ground-level credit flow (GLC).

The panel also suggested easier norms for making available credit for allied activities of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Besides, banks should be allowed to give consumption loans to farmers up to a sanctioned limit of Rs 1 lakh under PSL provided banks are able to obtain collateral security and are satisfied with their repayment capacity based on the cash flows of the borrowers. However, such loans will not classify for PSL-Agri.

Stating that there is no guarantee scheme available to banks to cover the default risk of the borrowers, the panel said that the Centre in partnership with state governments should set up a credit guarantee fund for the agriculture sector on the lines of credit guarantee schemes implemented in the MSME sector.

It also stressed on the need to develop a centralised database of the Indian agriculture sector which will help in planning policy formulation.

To improve ease of credit, the limit of Rs 3 lakh for waiving collateral security by the banks in case of tie-up arrangements should be revised to Rs 5 lakh under the existing KCC guidelines subject to the condition that the tie-up arrangements are between the producers and processing units without any intermediaries.

...
Tags: rbi panel, gst council, farm sector, agriculture sector, kisan credit card, loan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

In August, the sales of passenger cars and three wheelers have witnessed growth of about 1.8 per cent and 9 per cent.

Auto sales growth outlook revised to 5-7 per cent for FY20: Report

The 1.3-litre unit delivers power figures similar to the outgoing 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Renault Duster, Captur, Lodgy to get new petrol powertrains in BS6 era?

Bayer had in May received approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI), paving way for the completion of the global merger.

NCLT okays merger of Monsanto India with Bayer CropScience

In August, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) exported over 4.70 million carats of rough at a value of $322.84 million, which was a decline of 33.10 per cent in value terms.

India pulls down Antwerp’s diamond trade by more than 30 per cent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Best in world': Donald Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Should you skip the Mi Band 4?

The USP of the Mi Band 4 was its colour AMOLED screen that offered endless customisation, and it's six-axis sensor setup that offered pretty much twice the accuracy in all its tracking abilities.
 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

In case of lost and stolen phone, you will have to file an FIR and inform the DoT via helpline number 14422.

How live streaming platforms can become a catalyst in transforming education?

The new age technologies have been surfaced as disruptors and these technologies are disrupting almost all the sectors be it finance, marketing or education. (Representational image)

'Faceless tax assessment to eliminate corruption in tax dept': Anurag Thakur

There wont be any personal interaction between the taxpayer and the tax officer. This step aims to eliminate corruption in the tax department, said Union minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo: File)

Free travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh each for passengers on board Del-Lucknow Tejas

Passengers of IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to get free Rs 25 lakh rail travel insurance. The passengers of this train will also be given the facility of using retiring rooms at Lucknow junction station and executive lounge at New Delhi Railway station and lounge for meetings on demand, a document enumerating the operational details of the train said.

Centre asks Delhi govt to sell onion via ration shops

Delhi's onion requirement is 350 tonnes per day, while the NCR requirement is 650 tonnes per day.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham