  
Business Other News 14 Aug 2022 Jhujhunwala will be ...
Business, In Other News

Jhujhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air: Scindia

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 14, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Civil aviation minister Jyotiradityaa Scindia (ANI)
 Civil aviation minister Jyotiradityaa Scindia (ANI)

New Delhi:  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday while expressing condolences on the ace investor's demise.

Veteran stock market investor Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffett and whose net worth was USD 5.8 billion (about Rs 46,000 crore), died in Mumbai on Sunday morning. He held 40 per cent shares in Akasa Air.

Scindia had on August 7 inaugurated Akasa Air's first flight, which operated from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The airline had on July 7 received air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Scindia said on Sunday: "Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India's growth story."

"He will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," he mentioned.

Jhunjhunwala was present at the Mumbai airport on August 7 for Akasa Air's inaugural flight.

Jhujhunwala had then said in his speech: I must thank you (Scindia) because people say that India has a very very bad bureaucracy but the cooperation that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has given us, it is unbelievable.

Nowhere in the world has an airline been conceived and born in 12 months, he had added.

Normally a child is born in 9 months, we took 12 months. It would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he had noted.

...
Tags: rakesh jhunjhunwala, rakesh jhunjhunwala dead, civil aviation minister jyotiradtya scindia, scindia condoles jhunjhunwala demise
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (PTI)

Indian stock market loses most bullish follower

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Twitter)

India's 'Warren Buffett' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dead at 62

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked regulated entities (banks, NBFCs, etc) to ensure that the recovery agents employed by them don’t call borrowers before 8:00 am and after 7:00 pm for recovery of overdue loans. — Representational Image/DC

Apex bank tames recovery agents

The current up move of 2535 points (for Nifty since June) is bigger than March-April rally of 2440 points, said a technical outlook by ICICI Securities. — Representational Image/DC

Market Rises For 4th Week; FPIs pump in Rs 22K Cr In August



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's 'Warren Buffett' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dead at 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Twitter)

Demand for commercial spaces increases as offices begin to reopen

The report suggests that in Q1 2022, the total office leasing in major Indian cities amounted to 13 million Sq. Ft, which is the highest in the past 8 quarters. (Representational image: PTI)

Logistics firms expand their footprint in Hyderabad

The Northern Corridor led the space take-up because of its preference by third-party logistics. (Representational Image)

Cabinet approves 1.64L-crore plan to revive BSNL

The move by the government aims at not only improving the quality of BSNL services and de-stressing the balance sheet, but also to expand the fibre reach of the company. (Representational image: PTI file)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fourth time in five days

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87 (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->