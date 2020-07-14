106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Business Other News 14 Jul 2020 India-EU virtual sum ...
Business, In Other News

India-EU virtual summit to give bilateral trade negotiations major push

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 14, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political & security relations, trade & investment and economic cooperation
Global issues and tensions are expected to figure on the agenda for the 15th India-European Union (EU) Virtual (video-conference) Summit on Wednesday. (Photo- Twitter)
 Global issues and tensions are expected to figure on the agenda for the 15th India-European Union (EU) Virtual (video-conference) Summit on Wednesday. (Photo- Twitter)

New Delhi: Global issues and tensions are expected to figure on the agenda for the 15th India-European Union (EU) Virtual (video-conference) Summit on Wednesday, Government sources indicated on Monday.

With tensions between the US and China at a global level, the virtues of multilateralism are expected to be acknowledged. It is therefore being seen as probable by observers that the recent Sino-Indian military tensions may well come up for discussion. But India and the EU are essentially expected to focus on their bilateral strategic ties including the important issue of trade at the Summit.

 

Global responses to the Coronavirus pandemic will figure prominently during the Summit and this may well be significant, given the criticism in the West over China’s initial handling of the pandemic at Wuhan. EU member nations like Italy, Spain and France were among the worst affected globally by the Pandemic.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India while the EU will be represented by President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Summit was to have been originally held in the Belgian Capital Brussels in March this year but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. The previous (14th) India-EU Summit had been held in October, 2017 in New Delhi.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said last week that the “Summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political & security relations, trade & investment and economic cooperation” and “is also expected to discuss developments around the Covid-19 pandemic and contemporary global matters of interest to both sides”. Both sides may explore ways to once again begin talks on a free trade agreement on which a “pause” button had been pressed in the past.  

It may also be recalled that in February this year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had travelled to Brussels and had met top EU functionaries as well as certain Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) during which he had strongly defended the Indian position on the Kashmir issue and situation in J&K as well as on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which could both be raised now by the EU during the Summit. The top EU dignitaries the EAM had met then included Mr. Michel, President of the European Council of Heads of Government of the 27 member states of the EU. The recent Sino-Indian military tensions at the border could also come up during the discussions.

EU sources had said last week that the Summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, based on “shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India”. EU sources also said bilateral, regional and global issues are expected to be discussed and that “leaders are expected to “discuss (bilateral) cooperation in security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity”.

EU sources meanwhile also said the leaders would discuss “global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities” in view of the Coronavirus pandemic that also severely affected EU countries including Spain, Italy and France. Leaders will also discuss global and regional issues and are "expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core".

...
Tags: european union, india-eu summit, india, eu, european commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Court grants relief to Unilever's India unit over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark. (Photo- Twitter)

Court grants relief to Hindustan Unilever over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark

Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir in India, to launch at Rs 4,800 per vial. (AFP Photo)

Mylan Pharma to launch remdesivir in India at Rs 4,800 per 100 mg vial

Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight. (PTI Photo)

Infosys brings back 200 stranded employees, families from US

The World Bank on Monday signed a 750 million dollar agreement with the government for MSME emergency response programme. (AFP Photo)

World Bank, India sign Rs 5,600 crore support to COVID-19 hit MSMEs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's June retail inflation picks up after easing of COVID-19 lockdown

India’s retail inflation picked up in June, pushed by price increases for some food and fuel items. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 crisis: Air India cancels job offers to 180 trainees

Air India withdrawn job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members amid the economic slowdown. (PTI Photo)

Yes Bank: ED attaches over Rs 2,800 crore assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers

ED attaches Rs 2,800 cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA. (PTI Photo)

India-EU virtual bilateral summit on July 15

India and the European Union (EU) will hold their 15th bilateral Summit on July 15 via video conference. (Photo- Twitter)

IT sector revenues may dip by 3 per cent in FY21: Rating agency Icra

Award of new contracts could fall by at least 7-9 per cent in 2021, with manufacturing, travel, airlines, hospitality and retail to be the most adversely hit, Icra said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham