50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 14 May 2020 UK court plays video ...
Business, In Other News

UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'dummy directors'

PTI
Published May 14, 2020, 3:18 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Modi's defence team have claimed a paucity of evidence to prove dishonesty and also questioned the admissibility of some of the evidence
UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'Dummy Directors'. (PTI Photo)
 UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'Dummy Directors'. (PTI Photo)

London: Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called "dummy directors" associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK court hearing the extradition case against the diamond merchant charged with fraud and money laundering.

A group of six Indian men can be heard in the video played at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London during the trial this week, with each of them making allegations of being forced to leave Dubai and come to Cairo, Egypt, where their passports were confiscated and were allegedly made to sign dubious documents against their will by Modi's brother, Nehal Modi.

 

"My name is Ashish Kumar Mohanbhai Lad, I am the namesake owner of Sunshine Gems Limited, Hong Kong, and Unity Trading Fze, Dubai," says one of the men on the recording from June 2018.

"Nirav Modi phoned me and told me that he would implicate me for theft. He used the worst expletives told me that he would get me killed he did so much to us," he says in Hindi.

The other Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) witnesses include Rushabh Jethwa, who says he is the namesake owner of Empire Gems FZE in Sharjah; Sonu Mehta, the namesake director of Auragem Company Limited, Hong Kong; Shreedhar Mayekar, the namesake owner of Unique Diamond and Jewellery, Azman; and Nileshkumar Balwantrai Mistry, the namesake owner of Hamilton Precious Traders Limited in Dubai.

Speaking in a mix of Hindi and Gujarati, they are heard saying that they are making the recording as they fear for their safety and just want to go back to India but are being held against their will.

"We have signed the document because they will not give back our passports until we sign," says Jethwa.

These witnesses relate to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovery that dummy directors/owners/managers were appointed in a number of overseas companies in Hong Kong and Dubai, though the companies remained under the direct control of Modi.

The charges against the 49-year-old diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), known as "letters of undertaking" (LoUs).

According to the government of India's case, a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to these companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions. This resulted in a fraud amounting to nearly USD 2 billion.

Modi claims to have come to the UK ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) but an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him before he was traced to a plush rented apartment at Centre Point in central London early last year.

An extradition request from the Indian government was certified by the UK Home Office in February last year before his arrest by Scotland Yard on March 19, 2019. The jeweller remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since then, failing to get bail despite repeated attempts.

A second extradition request, relating to "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death", was also certified earlier this year.

While the hearing to establish a prima facie case against Modi is ongoing in London this week, the extradition trial will conclude only in September once the second part of the case and the defence arguments against prison conditions at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai are heard.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), presenting the arguments in court on behalf of the Indian authorities, has sought to establish a pattern of dishonest behaviour on the part of Modi when he acquired the LoUs and also in their dispersal across a complex worldwide empire.

Modi's defence team have claimed a paucity of evidence to prove dishonesty and also questioned the admissibility of some of the evidence.

A ruling in the extradition hearing to establish whether Modi has a case to answer in the Indian courts and that there are no human rights barriers to him being extradited to India is expected only after the second hearing in the case in September.

...
Tags: cbi, central bureau of investigation, ed, enforcement directorate, government, money laundering, nirav modi, pnb, pnb scam, punjab national bank, uk court
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Related Stories

PNB scam: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to begin in UK over money laundering case

Latest From Business

Govt releases truncated WPI for April; wholesale food inflation falls 3.7%. (AP Photo)

Govt releases truncated April WPI inflation data; 10% deflation in fuel, power basket

Mphasis Q4 net profit jumps 32.7 pc to Rs 353.2 cr. (Photo- ANI)

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 32.7% in the March 2020 quarter

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 PM. (PTI Photo)

FM Nirmala to reveal second tranche of Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 886 points on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Sensex plummets 886 points, Nifty cracks below 9,200



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Govt releases truncated April WPI inflation data; 10% deflation in fuel, power basket

Govt releases truncated WPI for April; wholesale food inflation falls 3.7%. (AP Photo)

US weekly jobless benefits to stay elevated as coronavirus layoffs widen

Coronavirus crisis continues to batter the U.S. labor market, with millions more Americans expected to have filed for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo)

Accept loan repayment offer, close case against me: Vijay Mallya asks govt

Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4% due to Covid19 related provisions

Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 4% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,952 crore. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 hits hotel and hospitality sector; Delhi, Bengaluru worst-hit

COVID-19 hits hotel industry: Revenue per room drops 13-29% in Jan-Mar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham