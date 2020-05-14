50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 14 May 2020 Accept loan repaymen ...
Business, In Other News

Accept loan repayment offer, close case against me: Vijay Mallya asks govt

PTI
Published May 14, 2020, 9:28 am IST
Updated May 14, 2020, 10:25 am IST
While congratulating government over Rs 20 lakh crore package, Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored
Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)
 Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close case against him.

While congratulating the Indian government over the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.

 

"Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want but should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored?" he said in a tweet.

Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, who is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to estimated Rs 9,000 crore, added,"Please take my money unconditionally and close."

Earlier this month, Mallya had filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court after losing an appeal in the London High Court against an extradition order to India on alleged charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to Kingfisher Airlines.

In the past, Mallya had tweeted that he had offered to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines to the banks but neither banks were willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate was willing to release his attached assets at the behest of the banks.

...
Tags: liquor baron, vijay mallya, extradition case, india, indian government, loan dues, mallya extradition case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


