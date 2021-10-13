Business Other News 13 Oct 2021 No outage due to pow ...
Business, In Other News

No outage due to power shortage in Delhi: Power Ministry

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2021, 10:29 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 10:33 am IST
A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11
The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)
 The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Power Ministry on Wednesday said that there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi.

"As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a ministry statement said.

 

It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October, 2021.

A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11.

On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU.

The energy requirement and availability was same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.

On Monday, energy availability was higher than the requirement.

It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) was also remained same during the period.

 

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data.

It showed that NTPC (coal) offered 15.67 MU to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) against the allocated 19.03 MU. But the Tata Power DDL had drawn 10.77 MU which is 68.74 per cent of the energy made available to it by NTPC (coal).

Similarly, power made available by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and NTPC (gas) to the discoms in Delhi was more than drawn by these utilities.

The other two discoms that supply power in Delhi are BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.

 

...
Tags: power outage, energy crisis, coal shortage, power ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India asks for waiver of intellectual property rights rights at G20

All but one stocks on the Nifty PSU Bank gained on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Shares of PSU banks gain

The data by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the retail inflation rate last month was the lowest print since April 2021. (Photo: AP/File)

Inflation at 5-month low

The 'foldable steering system' is movable to forward and back by up to 25cm. (Photo - Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis develops a foldable steering wheel system for self-driving car



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India asks for waiver of intellectual property rights rights at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Automated bill/card payments stop from today

Payment services such as electricity bills, gas, water or any other utility bills, mobile recharge, DTH, OTT, automatic subscriptions for newspapers, magazines, insurance premium, Netflix, Amazon, will mandatorily require additional factor of authentication (AFA) from Friday. (DC File Image)

Top 10 per cent workers pocket 70 per cent labour income in India: ILO

Workers in higher income countries are more likely to hold jobs that match their education level. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh meets 50 per cent of export target

Commerce ministry secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said nearly 45 seafood exporters from across the country are participating in the meet to discuss future challenges in seafood exports from the country. (Twitter)

LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said. (Representatonal Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->