LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 13 Apr 2019 Former IL&FS MD, ...
Business, Companies

Former IL&FS MD, CEO Ramesh Bawa arrested by SFIO

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
On April 1, SFIO the investigative arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had arrested former ILFS Chairman Hari Sankaran.
Ramesh Bawa was arrested late Friday night in the national capital after the Supreme Court recently refused to extend relief of granting him bail from arrest.
 Ramesh Bawa was arrested late Friday night in the national capital after the Supreme Court recently refused to extend relief of granting him bail from arrest.

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested former IL&FS Financial Services Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Bawa in connection with ongoing investigations into irregularities across various group entities, sources said on Saturday.

On April 1, SFIO the investigative arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had arrested former ILFS Chairman Hari Sankaran.

 

According to a source, both were arrested under section 447 of the Companies Act that empowers the agency to make an arrest for committing fraud.

Ramesh Bawa was arrested late Friday night in the national capital after the Supreme Court recently refused to extend relief of granting him bail from arrest. Sankaran is reportedly lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla district jail.

Bawa had resigned from his position in September 2018 after a series of defaults by IL&FS which sent tremors in financial markets. IL&FS Financial Services had borrowings of over Rs 17,000 crore from debt instruments and bank loans.
The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the alleged irregularities. In February, It had registered a case of money laundering against ILFS Rail Ltd, ILF Transportation Networks Ltd, Ravi Parthasarathy, Sankaran, and Bawa.

...
Tags: money laundering, ilfs rail ltd, ilf transportation networks ltd, ravi parthasarathy, hari sankaran, ramesh bawa, sfio, ilfs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Jet Airways currently flying less than 50 domestic flights: DGCA official

Social media contest will give participants a chance to win Cleartrip Gift Cards worth Rs 1 lakh as grand prize, Rs 20,000 as weekly prize and Rs 1,000 as daily prize. (Photo: ANI)

Cleartrip launches Instagram contest 'Relive Your Memories'

Petrol option priced at Rs 6.69 lakh, while the diesel version costs Rs 7.99 lakh.

Volkswagen Ameo corporate edition launched; prices start at Rs 6.69 lakh

Banks need to upgrade their PoS as 2G phases out: Telecom department



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
 

IPL 2019: Dhawan one of best opening batsmen in world, says Ganguly

Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly described Shikhar Dhawan as one of the best opening batsmen in the world and revealed that his franchise was 'desperate' to rope in the left-hander after he left Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch in July; will debut diesel automatic in India

India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to be a diesel-only model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

5 Mobile apps you can use to file ITR online

5 mobile apps that you can use this year to save your time and file your ITR online hassle-free.

TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

Company has also introduced an 'age-gate' feature for its new users that will only allow users aged 13 years and above only to login.

Jet extends suspension of international ops till Monday

Jet was the largest domestic carrier operating in the international sector with a hub in Amsterdam. (File Photo)

Infosys Q4 net profit up 10.5 per cent to Rs 4,078 crore

Revenue of the city-based firm grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 21,539 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 18,083 crore.

Supreme Court halts ArcelorMittal payment to acquire Essar Steel: Lawyer

Lakshmi Mittal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham