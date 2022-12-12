  
Business Other News 12 Dec 2022 Entrepreneurs need t ...
Business, In Other News

Entrepreneurs need to be nurtured and motivated, says KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Minister K.T. Rama Rao, during the inauguration of the TiE Global Summit, interacts with Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe Inc. (right), as B.J Arun (left), Chairman, TiE Global, looks on, at HICC in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC/K. Durga Rao
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao, during the inauguration of the TiE Global Summit, interacts with Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe Inc. (right), as B.J Arun (left), Chairman, TiE Global, looks on, at HICC in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC/K. Durga Rao

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao described Hyderabad as the start-up capital of India and highlighted the successes of the state's start-up ecosystem, saying new initiatives in the city are creating solutions and products relevant for critical sectors such as aerospace and defence, in addition to IT.

Rama Rao, who inaugurated the The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit (TSG) on Monday, outlined Telangana state's achievements since its formation and dubbed the state "India's most successful start-up”.

He claimed that while Hyderabad produced one-third of the world's vaccines, many of the world's largest corporations had their second largest campuses in the city. The event, a gathering of entrepreneurs, mentors and venture capitalists from across the world, will continue over two days on December 13 and 14.

While urging top technology company Adobe, whose CEO and chairman was present at the event, to consider expanding its presence in Hyderabad, Rama Rao joked, "I know you're going to Bangalore, but it's not going to be a breeze getting in and out of the city. Let us know if you need a chopper from the airport to the city, and Telangana will arrange it.”

Rama Rao remarked that entrepreneurs create economic value and must be motivated, cultivated, and nurtured to the greatest extent possible. "TiE has taken an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem, and TiE's assistance has been critical in assisting us in meeting our primary goal of developing best-in-class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs."

Shantanu Narayen, who grew up in Hyderabad, received the award for 'Best CEO of the Year' at the event. "The fact that TiE has created a three trillion-dollar economy, that they are creating one million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community," he said.

“With the confluence of technology, medicine, and education, there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur. Never accept the status quo as an excuse not to pursue your dreams." The event was attended by TiE president (Global) Suresh Raju, chairman B.J Arun and vice-chairman Murali Bukkapatnam.

 

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, the indus entrepreneurs
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Business

SIPB approved JSW Steel’s proposal to set up a plant in Kadapa at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore. (Photo: Twitter)

SIPB approves investments worth Rs 23,985 crore in AP

ONGC currently produces 4.4 million standard cubic feet of gas and over 700 tonnes of oil from the KG basin per day. (Image: PTI)

ONGC plans to invest Rs 2,150 crore on 53 exploratory wells in Andhra Pradesh

The fall in inflation was mainly on account of a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect. (Image: DC)

Retail inflation dips below 6% in Nov.

Rupee settled at 82.53, down 25 paise over its previous close of 82.28.

Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 82.53 against US dollar



MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Diesel export falls 11% in July on windfall tax

The data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PAAC) showed that diesel exports dropped to 2.18 million tonnes in July from 2.45 million tonnes a month back. (Representational image)

Rupee falls 26 paise to close at 80 against dollar

The rupee finally settled at 80.00, down 26 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Finance ministry mulls easing laws to increase insurance penetration

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad real estate clocks 32% sales growth in September quarter

Knight Frank India says 11,000 housing units were launched in Hyderabad durng Q3 which is 19% more than yearago figure. (Image: DC)

FinMin extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->