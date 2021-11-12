Business Other News 12 Nov 2021 South cities see ris ...
Business, In Other News

South cities see rise in vacant offices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETA G
Published Nov 12, 2021, 8:24 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 8:24 am IST
Hyderabad has the highest vacancy levels at 15.20 per cent against 11.30 per cent a year ago
Office vacancies in these cities have increased, despite absorption. (Representational image)
 Office vacancies in these cities have increased, despite absorption. (Representational image)

Chennai: About 10 -15 per cent office properties in top southern cities are lying vacant. Office vacancies in these cities have increased, despite absorption.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai saw office vacancies increase by at least 4.2 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 2.78 per cent, respectively, in the first half of this financial year (H1 FY22) against the same period in FY21.

 

Hyderabad has the highest vacancy levels at 15.20 per cent against 11.30 per cent a year ago. As much as 4.5 mn sq. ft. new office space was added in the city in H1 FY22, according to a report by Anarock Property Consultants.

In Bengaluru, office vacancy levels increased to 10.75 per cent against 6.55 per cent for the periods. The city witnessed maximum new office completions in the period at about 7.3 mn sq. ft.

Chennai had vacancy level of 10.40 per cent in H1 FY22 as compared to 7.62 per cent in H1 FY21. The city witnessed new office addition of 1.15 mn sq. ft. area in first two quarters of the present fiscal year.

 

Prashant Thakur, director & head-research, Anarock Group, says, "Rising vacancies in the main southern cities can largely be attributed to increased new office space additions.”

...
Tags: office vacancies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 12 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to launch RBI’s retail direct scheme

In this file photo taken on October 9, 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on stage to greet visitors for the opening of the new 'Gigafactory' of the US carmaker in Gruenheide, east of the German capital Berlin. (Photo: AFP)

Elon Musk offloads $5 billion in Tesla shares days after Twitter poll

A QR code for Paytm is pictured at a vegetable stall in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Paytm IPO crawls towards full subscription ahead of issue close

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai along with other delegates. (ANI Photo)

India invites GCC Nations to invest in sustainable energy sectors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi to launch RBI’s retail direct scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

9-month gold imports double of demand

The gold trade has been stocking the metal to take advantage of the price correction. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Small LPG cylinder sale via ration shops on anvil

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel, diesel and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder near India's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri's home, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

The crypto rage

Salman Khan unveils India’s first-ever crypto-token GARI

No outage due to power shortage in Delhi: Power Ministry

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->