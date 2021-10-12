Business Other News 12 Oct 2021 Adani Ports to stop ...
Business, In Other News

Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan

REUTERS
Published Oct 12, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 10:38 am IST
The decision comes weeks after Indian officials seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan
The company did not give a reason for its action. (PTI)
 The company did not give a reason for its action. (PTI)

India's largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSE.NS) said on Monday that its terminals would no longer handle export and import of container cargoes from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from Nov. 15.

"This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by (Adani Ports) and including third party terminals at any (company) port till further notice," Adani Ports, which is part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said in a statement.

 

The company did not give a reason for its action. "The port has issued it to the concerned stakeholders," an Adani Group spokesman said without giving any other details.

The decision comes weeks after Indian officials seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated 200 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) from two containers at western Gujarat's Mundra Port, run by Adani Ports.

On the seizure, Adani Ports had said that port operators are not allowed to examine containers and the company has "no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo" that passes through the terminals at its ports.

 

...
Tags: adani ports, afghan, container handling


Latest From Business

In the case of gold and jewellery, the demand has been rising with the start of the festive season. (Photo: PTI/File)

Discretionary goods see rise in festive demand

The index had hit 17,000 on August 31, 2021 and 16,000 on August 3, 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nifty Retreats after hitting 18K

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 94.28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Re, bonds come under pressure

Diesel costs Rs 100.15 a litre in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI/File)

Diesel hits Rs 100/litre mark in Kerala, Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Discretionary goods see rise in festive demand

In the case of gold and jewellery, the demand has been rising with the start of the festive season. (Photo: PTI/File)

Automated bill/card payments stop from today

Payment services such as electricity bills, gas, water or any other utility bills, mobile recharge, DTH, OTT, automatic subscriptions for newspapers, magazines, insurance premium, Netflix, Amazon, will mandatorily require additional factor of authentication (AFA) from Friday. (DC File Image)

Dubai expo will strengthen India-UAE ties: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. (PTI Photo)

Data curbs can cost India up to $17 bn by 2025: UN

The Personal Data Protection Bill requires a copy of sensitive personal data to be stored in India, and further prohibits cross-border transfers of critical personal data. (DC File Image)

PLI for auto, drones cleared

The government has already launched an Rs 18,100 crore PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->