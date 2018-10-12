search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

No respite for consumers as fuel prices witness fresh hike

ANI
Published Oct 12, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices.
Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.
 Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.

New Delhi: Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.48 per litre after an increase of 12 paise while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.51 per litre after a 29 paise revision.

 

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also continuing to burn holes in the pockets of common man residing in Mumbai, where petrol is retailing at Rs 87.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre.

The Centre has maintained that prices of fuel have reached record highs due to an increase in global crude oil prices and depreciation of the Indian rupee. In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

Tags: fuel prices, excise duty, arun jaitley, finance minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
 

People with more siblings, less likely to get cancer

The research by evolutionary medicine professors in Switzerland and Australia is based on United Nations data charting average family size and disease incidence. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec Comparison: 2018 Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

Datsun has updated the GO hatchback in terms of looks and features, and now we have official details about the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro as well.
 

India vs WI, 2nd Test: Twitterati slams BCCI for axing Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj

While youngster Prithvi Shaw was handed his debut in the opener, Virat Kohli and the team management also decided to give a maiden Test cap to fast bowler Shardul Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eating fatty cheese, yogurt, butter could lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Previous research has found that eating dairy products, particularly cheese and yogurt, was linked to a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's egg production to touch 100 billion annually

India's egg production will soon touch 100 billion annually from nearly 90 billion per year as the poultry sector is growing rapidly and becoming organised, the government said on Friday. (Photo: Pixabay)

IEA lowers its growth forecast in oil demand for 2018, 2019

The International Energy Agency on Friday revised lower its growth forecast in global oil demand for 2018 and 2019, citing high prices, trade tensions and a less favorable economic outlook. (Photo: Pixabay)

AP CM seeks assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore for losses caused due to bifurcation

Underlining the losses suffered by Andhra Pradesh due to the bifurcation, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought an assistance of Rs 1,09,023 crores for development of infrastructure in the state.

I still believe Aadhaar disclosure does not raise digital risks: RS Sharma

Trai Chief RS Sharma -- who had created a stir by making public his Aadhaar number and challenging others to show how it can be misused -- says he continues to believe that the disclosure of 12-digit identifier does not raise anyone's digital vulnerability.

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham