79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Business Other News 12 Jun 2020 In six days, petrol ...
Business, In Other News

In six days, petrol price hiked by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 9:49 am IST
Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax
Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)
 Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre as oil companies adjusted retail rates - the sixth straight day of increase in rates since oil firms ended an 82-day hiatus of rate revision.In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74.57 per litre from Rs 74, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.81 a litre from Rs 72.22, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

This is the sixth consecutive daily increase in rates since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each - the fifth straight daily increase in rates since oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, the fourth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre - the third straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision

Prices were raised by 60 paise per litre each on both petrol and diesel on Sunday as well as on Monday. In all, petrol price has gone up by Rs 1.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.78 a litre in three days.

Oil PSUs - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) - had put daily price revisions on hold soon after the government on March 14, hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each.

Oil companies did not pass on that excise duty hike, as well as the May 6 increase in tax on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 a litre hike on diesel by setting them off against the decline in retail prices that should have effected to reflect international oil rates falling to two-decade low.

...
Tags: petrol, diesel, petrol diesel, petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices, oil companies, petrol diesel hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Petrol, diesel gets costlier by 60 paise/litre each; 5th straight daily increase

Latest From Business

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets out proposals for tighter governance at banks. (PTI Photo)

RBI proposes stricter governance rules for commercial banks

German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday it will slash 22,000 jobs. (ANI Photo)

Lufthansa to cut 22,000 jobs as travel demand dips on COVID-19 woes

MSME and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Need viable solution says Gadkari, as MSP for agri crops higher than market prices

Automobile registrations in May down 89 percent due to COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI Photo)

Vehicle registrations down 89% in May: FADA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yes Bank scam: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

In connection with the Yes Bank money laundering probe case, ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Tea industry suffers loss of Rs 2100 crores in WB and Assam

Women belonging to the tea-tribe community work at a garden during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dibrugarh (PTI)

Airlines heading for $84 billion loss in 2020, says IATA

Airlines are set to lose $84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half. (AP Photo)

Centre launches skill mapping of guest workers to provide jobs within State

Government undertakes skill mapping to help guest workers get work opportunities closer to homes . (AFP Photo)

No full recovery in airline sector before 2023: Moody's

Airline sector unlikely to fully recover before 2023, says Moodys. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham