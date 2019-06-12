Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Other News 12 Jun 2019 Raghuram Rajan in ra ...
Business, In Other News

Raghuram Rajan in race for Bank of England chief: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 12, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
The appointment will be made by Chancellor Philip Hammond around October this year.
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo: AFP)
 Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Britain is searching for the new governor of the Bank of England to replace Mark Carney and there are speculations that former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan is among the top contenders.

The appointment will be made by Chancellor Philip Hammond around October this year. After continuing for second term, Mark Carney will step down in January 2020. The chosen candidate will come into the most effective appointed position in British banking sector by February 2020.

 

According to the bookies, the chief executive of UK’s Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey, is the favourite, however his chances are facing some challenge. According to the Financial Times, current University of Chicago economics professor and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan, is second closest contender.

Raghuram Rajan was the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2003 to 2007, and also served as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor from 2013 to 2016. Earlier last year, he had refuted similar speculations of him taking the top job at the Bank of England. 

Outstandingly, Rajan isn't the only Indian within the race. Shristi Vadera, the chairperson of Santander UK, is additionally among the six seeming candidate for Carney in spite of no experience with central banks. She, however, is known for her work as a no-nonsense minister within the Gordon Brown government.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is hoping that concerns about Brexit will not deter potential applicants. No matter who is selected, the next Bank of England governor will have his work cut out for him with Brexit in the picture.

On the other hand, there's a chance that British PM Theresa May and Hammond could be out of government by the time choice on the following Bank of England representative is taken. The upcoming European elections following month might see the conclusion of May's rule, and even alter the list of contenders.

...
Tags: raghuram rajan, bank of england, mark carney, boe, britain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

After slumping over 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge pared some losses to settle 193.65 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,756.81.

Sensex slumps 194 points; Yes Bank tumbles over 3 per cent

Globally, spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,337 per ounce in New York amid escalation of trade war tension between the US and China. (Representational Image)

Gold prices bounce back by Rs 200; silver up Rs 330

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most customer loans such as auto, personal and home loans are priced. (Photo: Financial chronicle)

IDBI Bank cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps across various tenors

Bank of Baroda reported 2,160 fraud cases (involving Rs 12,962.96 crore), Punjab National Bank 2,047 frauds (Rs 28,700.74 crore) and Axis Bank had 1,944 fraud cases involving RS 5,301.69 crore public money. (Representational Image)

Over Rs 2.05 lakh cr frauds in 11 years: ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC among top victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai to be part of the show?

Renu Desai.
 

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

In every relationship, people learn strategies for working with their partner's personality. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GDP growth overestimated by 2.5 per cent: Former CEA

Arvind Subramanian

Centre addresses challenges faced by steel industry

Although India is the second largest manufacturer of steel, it is also a net importer of steel. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan does a Modi, asks people to declare undisclosed assets

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

No-frills accounts can get SB facilities free

From July 1 banks will have to offer for free a minimum of four withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals.

Smuggling of gold up in 2018

Anecdotal evidence also showed that some gold entered from Singapore, where gold having purity of 24-carat gets melted into rough chains weighing up to 200 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham