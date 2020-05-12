49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

70,815

47

Recovered

22,587

38

Deaths

2,296

2

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7233212973 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh201899845 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Karnataka86242631 Bihar7493776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 12 May 2020 IPL wipeout may caus ...
Business, In Other News

IPL wipeout may cause India 4k crore in losses

AFP
Published May 12, 2020, 11:23 am IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
IPL, which began in 2008, generates the bulk of BCCI revenue.
The IPL 2020 has been susspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.
 The IPL 2020 has been susspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

NEW DELHI: Scrapping the money-spinning Indian Premier League this year because of the coronavirus pandemic would cost more than half a billion dollars, but cutting players' pay was not yet being considered, a top official has told AFP.

The world's richest Twenty20 tournament is staring at a first wipeout in its 12-year history after the original March 29 start date was postponed repeatedly. Cancellation of the IPL for 2020 would mean a huge financial hit.
      

 

"The BCCI is looking at a big revenue loss. In case the IPL does not take place, the loss would be close to 40 billion rupees ($530 million), or even more," said Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal.
      

India, like other cricket nations, is anxious to see a return to competitive international sport, but has to follow government orders and advice. "We are not sure whether we will be able to have it this year," he admitted.
      

A one-day international series against South Africa in March has already been cancelled but it is the IPL, which began in 2008, that generates the bulk of BCCI revenue and is thought to be worth more than $11 billion a year to the Indian economy.
      

"We will only be able to figure out the exact revenue loss once we are sure of how many games we have lost," said Dhumal. The IPL brand value was estimated at $6.7 billion last year by the Duff and Phelps financial consultancy.
      

Indian broadcaster Star Sports paid more than $220 million for five years of TV rights up to 2022. But it was reportedly targeting $400 million of revenue in 2020 alone.      

'Safety is paramount'

Gripped by an international lockdown, many national boards have been forced into cost-cutting. Cricket Australia has laid off most of its staff while the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced pay cuts.

Other top sports, such as football's English Premier League and Spain's La Liga, have also seen players accept wage cuts. But Dhumal, who joined the BCCI leadership last year alongside president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, said that it was hoped to avoid pay cuts for players.
      

"That would be the last thing that we would want to do at our end," said Dhumal.
"That is why we are working (on) how much is the loss finally we have to pay.
"So once we are able to assess that then we might consider it, but it will be the last thing on our agenda."
      

Dhumal said India's tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in June, would only go ahead if the pandemic eases. "The safety and health of our cricketers is paramount and any shred of doubt, we will not shy away from calling it off."
      

He said The BCCI leadership was in constant discussions with the International Cricket Council about restarting competitive cricket. Doubts remain over the Twenty20 World Cup beginning in October in Australia and India's four-Test, three-ODI tour afterwards.
      

Dhumal has been quoted as saying that Indian players would be ready to go into a two-week quarantine before the tour. But he told AFP this would only apply if the World Cup were cancelled. 

"In case we are already there for the T20 World Cup then there is no question of quarantine because we will already have been there for a month or so," he said. "Cricket Australia are also not in a position to come up with something concrete. A lot will depend on the government and the travel bans in place. Let's see how they go about it."

...
Tags: (ipl) indian premier league 2020, ipl cricket, icc t20 world cup, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Business

India’s automakers have warned that total automobile sales could fall as much as 45% in the current fiscal year. (PTI Photo)

India's automakers warn of up to 45% sales drop as economy slumps amid pandemic

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. (PTI Photo)

Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up

Startup community stares at fund crunch in absence of venture capital, reinvents businesses to survive economic slowdown. (AFP Photo)

Start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

Telangana municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao lobbies for wage support for textile industry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yes Bank case: Wadhawan brothers sent to judicial custody after court denies bail

A special court on Sunday rejected the interim bail plea filed by DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj. (Credit: PTI Photo)

KT Rama Rao lobbies for wage support for textile industry

Telangana municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao

PNB scam: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to begin in UK over money laundering case

Nirav Modi's extradition trial to begin in UK in over $2 bn fraud. (PTI Photo)

CII seeks Rs 15 lakh crore as immediate stimulus package

Representative Image. (ANI Photo)

India's fuel demand crashes nearly 50% in April

India’s fuel demand dipped 45.8% in April. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham