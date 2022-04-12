Business Other News 12 Apr 2022 Telangana signs pact ...
Business, In Other News

Telangana signs pact with Thailand for trade, investment promotion

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2022, 11:14 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 11:14 am IST
Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present during the MoU signing
Hyderabad: The Telangana government and Ministry of Commerce, Thailand entered into a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to promote trade and investments between both, an official release said on Tuesday.

Telangana State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present during the MoU signing programme.

 

The MoU is to kickstart the cooperation in SMEs and startups through the business incubator and innovation ecosystem "T-Hub" and "Thaitrade.com" of Thailand with the "GlobalLinker" of Telangana State, it said.

"Both the governments will explore the possibility of potential trade & investments in several key focus sectors, mainly involving agro-based food processing, wood processing and wood based industry," the release said.

The MoU signing ceremony is also one of the special events to celebrate the milestone of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, it added.

 

Tags: industries and it minister k t rama rao, mou with thailand
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


