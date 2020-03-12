Business Other News 12 Mar 2020 GST on cellphones, f ...
Business, In Other News

GST on cellphones, fertiliser, man-made fabric, garments may be hiked to 18 pc

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 7:54 pm IST
Currently, cellphones attract a GST rate of 12 per cent, while its inputs are taxed at 18 per cent
Mobile phones, man-made clothes likely to go costly. (PTI)
 Mobile phones, man-made clothes likely to go costly. (PTI)

New Delhi: GST rates on mobile phones, fertilisers, man-made fabrics and garments are likely to be hiked to 18 per cent in the next GST Council meeting on March 14.

Experts said the rate hike would improve working capital position of the manufactures as it would correct the inverted duty structure but may lead to increase in price of the finished goods.

 

Currently, under the goods and services tax (GST), certain manufactured goods attract a tax rate of 5 per cent or 12 per cent while their inputs, input services and capital goods attract GST at the higher rate of 18 per cent or 28 per cent.

 The manufacturers have to claim a refund of accumulated input tax credit (ITC) where the tax rate on input is higher than the finished goods.

 “The GST Council will take up in phases the correction of inverted duty on items as per the recommendation of the officers' committee. On Saturday, 4 items -- mobiles, fertiliser, footwear and man-made fibre, fabric and garments -- would come up for correction,” the official said.

Currently, cellphones attract a GST rate of 12 per cent, while its inputs are taxed at 18 per cent.

“There is hardly any justification for retaining mobile at the slab rate of 12 per cent, while many items like TV, torches, geyser, iron, heaters, mixer, juicers, etc, attract GST at a higher rate,” the official added.

In the pre-GST era, under the dual excise scheme, a manufacturer had two options for excise duty basic excise duty (BED) at 2 per cent or 1 per cent without CENVAT Credit, and BED at 12.5 per cent with CENVAT credit.

Imported mobile phones were being subjected to additional duty of customs (equal to higher of the BED) at 12.5 per cent.

While fertiliser was originally placed in 12 per cent slab, the Council later lowered the rate to 5 per cent. A total of Rs 6,000 crore have been claimed as input tax credit refund on fertilisers from July 2017 till date.

Fertiliser manufacturers have been claiming lower rate on other inputs like ammonia and sulphur. Besides, 18 per cent rate on services and capital goods adds to duty inversion, the official added.

The total pre-GST tax incidence, including central excise, tax on inputs, average VAT, CST and octroi, on fertilisers was estimated to be about 9.75 per cent.

Besides, the duty inversion in man-made fibre (MMF) value chain has led to a total refund claim of about Rs 1,600 crore so far on man-made yarn and another Rs 2,300 crore on fabrics and other textile items.

“Economy is going through a rough patch and any further increase in tax rates would run negative sentiment throughout the entire sector and push the demands further down deteriorating the overall economic stability in the country ” said AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan.

...
Tags: gst council, gst on textiles, gst on handmade products, gst tax rates, goods and service tax, gst council meeting, gst on cellphones
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Representative Image (PTI)

Retail inflation eases to 6.58 percent in Feb

Representative Image (PTI)

SBI gets approval to invest Rs 7,250 cr in Yes Bank

Representative Image (PTI)

RBI asks state govts not to move deposits out of pvt banks; says money is safe

Reserve Bank of India (Photo- PTI)

RBI to offer USD 2 billion worth American dollars to soothe forex market



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yes Bank won't be merged with SBI: Prashant Kumar

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank (PTI)

Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices

Representational image (AFP)

Covid-19 could hamper global economic growth: IMF

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai. AFP

Good news: Petrol, diesel gets cheaper

Petrol and diesel Prices. Image: PTI

Coal imports rise in November after three months of decline

Imports of thermal coal - used mainly for electricity generation - rose 12.3 per cent from a year ago to 17.65 million tonnes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham