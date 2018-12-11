Shaktikanta Das appointed as new RBI Governor

Mumbai: Former finance secretary and current member of the finance commission Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, a government statement said.

Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the central bank chief a day after Urjit Patel resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Das, a history graduate from the prestigious St. Stephen's College in Delhi, was brought to the Finance Ministry soon after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in mid-2014 and given charge of the crucial revenue department.

Das, an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed for a term of three years.

He is the 25th Governor of the RBI.

Das retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.

At the recent G-20 meet in Argentina, Shaktikanta Das was India’s Sherpa.