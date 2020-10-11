The Indian Premier League 2020

Business Other News 11 Oct 2020 Moratorium extension ...
Business, In Other News

Moratorium extension not in borrowers' interest: RBI tells SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Oct 11, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2020, 11:18 am IST
The RBI also urged the SC to vacate its September 4 interim order restraining banks from declaring any new non-performing accounts (NPAs)
Reserve Bank of India (PTI photo)
 Reserve Bank of India (PTI photo)

New Delhi: A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India told the Supreme Court on Saturday.

In its 17-page “consolidated affidavit” filed ahead of the hearing on Tuesday of the loan moratorium case, the RBI stated that extension of the moratorium beyond the six-month period that expired on August 31 will impact credit behaviour of borrowers and increase the risks of delinquencies. The  moratorium, the RBI stated, “would not even be in the interest of borrowers” as it does not address “deeper cash flow problems” of borrowers, but, in fact, “exacerbates the repayment pressures”.  

 

The RBI submitted that any waiver of interest on interest would also entail significant economic costs which cannot be absorbed by the banks without serious dent of their finances, and this, in turn, would have huge implications for the depositors and the broader financial stability.

Thus, a more durable solution was needed to rebalance the debt burden of viable borrowers, both businesses as well as individuals, relative to their cash flow generation abilities.

The banking regulator filed the affidavit in pursuance to the apex court's October 5 order asking the Centre and the RBI to place on record the K.V. Kamath committee recommendations on debt restructuring because of Covid-19 related stress on various sectors as well as the notifications and circulars issued so far on loan moratorium.

 

The Union of India vide its affidavit dated October 2, 2020, has submitted before the court the decision of the government to bear the cost of the interest on interest for MSME loans and personal loans up to Rs 2 crore. This decision by the government to provide additional relief to a large segment of borrowers has addressed the primary prayers of the petitioners, the affidavit said.

The top court is hearing a batch of pleas, including the one which has sought a direction to declare the portion of an RBI notification, issued on March 27, "ultra vires to the extent it charges interest on the loan amount during the moratorium period..."

 

The RBI in its affidavit also urged the Supreme Court to vacate its September 4 interim order restraining banks from declaring any new non-performing accounts (NPAs) and said its August 6 resolution framework is only for those borrowers who were not in default for more than 30 days as on March 1, 2020, leaving out standard and NPA accounts.

 "If the stay is not lifted immediately, it shall have huge implications for the banking system, apart from undermining the regulatory mandate of the Reserve Bank of India,” the Central bank said.

 

...
Tags: loan moratorium, reserve bank of india (rbi), moratorium extension
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Until now, the risk weight of home loans was determined on the basis of loan amounts and LTV ratios

RBI gives relief to big ticket loans of above Rs 75 lakh

Software giant Microsoft will let employees work from home permanently if they choose to, US media reported on Friday. (AP)

Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently: Report

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das addresses via livestream as he announces the central bank’s monetary policy decisions, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

RBI keeps key rates unchanged; signals more easing to protect economy

Representational image.

Centre's interest waiver policy is manageable, say analysts



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rethink ban on onion exports: Sharad Pawar to Centre

Sacks filled with onions at a market, in Karad. — PTI photo

Electricity output falls for sixth straight month in August

India’s electricity generation fell for the sixth straight month in August. (PTI Photo)

GST collection slips over 14% to Rs 87,422 crore in July

GST collections in July fall 14% due to COVID lockdown. (Photo-ANI)

Fuel consumption in August witnesses biggest monthly dip since April

India's August fuel consumption posts biggest monthly decline since April. (PTI Photo)

Kerala medical devices park to make high-risk implants

MedSpark will host companies making medical implants and extracorporeal devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham