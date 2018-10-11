search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 87.82 per litre in Mumbai

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.
Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22 in Mumbai.
 Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22 in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to soar on Thursday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.36 per litre, while diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.62 in the national capital.

 

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 9 paise and 29 paise each. Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

On October 4, the union government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

While making the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also recommended all state governments to slash rates by a further Rs 2.5 to make fuel cheaper by Rs 5.

Tags: fuel price, petrol, diesel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team chases down winning target in just 10 balls; here’s what happened

In one of the most bizarre matches in cricket history, Malaysia chased down a target of 10 runs in just as many as balls during an ICC World T20 Qualifier game against Myanmar in Kuala Lumpur, winning by eight wickets. (Photo: Screengrab / ICC)
 

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

Singapore Airlines originally flew the route for nine years using the gas-guzzling, four-engine A340-500 before abandoning it in 2013 because high oil prices made the service unprofitable. (Photo: File)
 

IRCTC to offer 'vrat ka khana' during Navaratri

Items like Navaratri thali, sabudana khichdi, lassi, fruit chats can be pre-ordered through IRCTC's e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or 'Food-on-track' app.
 

Indian squad selection for Windies ODIs today; Pant call-up, Kohli’s return likely

It is likely all that Rishab Pant, MS Dhoni along with captain Virat Kohli could be included in the ODI squad for the Windies series. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.
 

Facebook's WhatsApp says has fixed video call security bug

The announcement follows reports from technology websites ZDnet and The Register that the vulnerability, which affected WhatsApp applications on Apple and Android smartphones, was discovered in late August and was fixed by Facebook in early October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Excise duty on aviation turbine fuel lowered to 11 pc, aviation stocks soar

The central government currently charges 14 per cent excise duty on ATF.

Rupee, oil to impact earnings

Rupee depreciation and the flare-up in oil prices would be dominant themes in the second quarter corporate earnings.

President calls upon CAG to move towards outcome auditing

President Ram Nath Kovind.

IMF flags global fiscal stability

India’s debt is lower than the best or emerging market economies in the world, a top IMF official has said.

Fuel excise duty cut credit negative: Moody’s

The government on Friday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.5 a litre, sacrificing Rs 10,500 crore revenue in the current financial year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham