Business Other News 11 Sep 2019 Govt to buy apples d ...
Business, In Other News

Govt to buy apples directly from J&K farmers, pay via direct benefit transfer

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
NAFED will acquire more than 50 per cent of the apple from J&K farmers.
The state administration also confirmed that the apple producers will get payment directly in the bank accounts through direct benefit transfer.
 The state administration also confirmed that the apple producers will get payment directly in the bank accounts through direct benefit transfer.

New Delhi: The  deadline for acquiring of apples directly from the Jammu and Kashmir farmers is fixed for December 15 by the government and also ensured them that they will not suffer losses.

The apple will be acquired by the Centre-run National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), said officials.

 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, On August 28 had announced that NAFED will acquire more than 50 per cent of the apple from J&K farmers. The India Express had reported on September 4 that the government was considering procuring the entire apple crop of the state.

A government official said, All categories of apples — A, B and C — in the 2019 season will be procured from all the apple producing districts in J&K as well as designated wholesale markets in Sopore, Shopian and Srinagar.

The state administration also confirmed that the apple producers will get payment directly in the bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The price committee that includes a member from the National Horticulture Board will decide the price for various categories of apples, says official.

The state chief secretary will chair implementation and coordination committee at the state level while the Union ministries of agriculture and home affairs and other central agencies will oversee smooth implementation of the scheme, another official said.

...
Tags: apple, farmers, direct benefit transfer, jammu and kashmir, government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Starting today (on Wednesday), Airtel Xstream Fibre is available to Homes, SOHO (Small Office Home Office) and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, Bharti Airtel said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Bharti Airtel launches 1 Gbps broadband plan at Rs 3,999/month

Post the buyback, the promoter group now holds 74.05 per cent stake in Wipro.

Azim Premji, promoter group entities sold 22.46 cr shares worth Rs 7,300 cr

ONGC has signed an MoU with the Assam government for enhancing its exploration and production activities in the state.

ONGC to invest Rs 13,000cr in Assam to drill over 220 wells

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mathura: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers segregate plastic from waste

At the event, Modi also exchanged pleasantries with a couple of women rag pickers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Honda electric vehicle revealed with over 200km of claimed range

Will use 35.5kWh battery with two power outputs for electric motor: 136PS and 154PS.
 

iPhone 11 fails Apple doesn’t want you to know

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max has two biggest drawbacks that Apple doesn't want you to know.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)

How will India become 5 trillion economy? Singhvi takes a jibe at Centre

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Central nod awaited on top insurance vacancies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India, Nepal inaugurate cross-border oil pipeline

The 69 km-long Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil pipeline was inaugurated by the two leaders via a video link from their respective capitals.

Gold ETFs witness net inflow

Global gold ETFs have been consistently increasing their holdings for the past three months, supporting the overall sentiments. However, Indian market saw the investment interest catching up only in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham