Business Other News 11 Aug 2021 Cryptocurrency platf ...
Business, In Other News

Cryptocurrency platform loses estimated $600 million in cyberheist

REUTERS
Published Aug 11, 2021, 10:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 10:03 pm IST
DeFi platforms allow financial transactions, usually in cryptocurrency, without traditional gatekeepers such as banks or exchanges
An executive from Tether - a stablecoin or type of cryptocurrency usually backed by real-world world assets - said on Twitter the company had frozen $33 million connected with the hack. (AFP Photo)
 An executive from Tether - a stablecoin or type of cryptocurrency usually backed by real-world world assets - said on Twitter the company had frozen $33 million connected with the hack. (AFP Photo)

London/Hong Kong/Singapore: The hacker or hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned over a third of around $600 million in stolen digital coins, a blockchain researcher said on Wednesday.

Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, announced the hack on Twitter, posting details of digital wallets to which the tokens were sent.

 

The value of the coins in the wallets was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to blockchain analysts.

Poly Network later urged the hackers to return the stolen funds to several of its digital addresses, saying it planned to take legal action.

By late afternoon around $258 million in stolen tokens had been returned, according to public blockchain records and crypto tracking firm Elliptic.

Tom Robinson, Ellipic's co-founder, said the extraordinary move could have been prompted by the headaches of laundering stolen crypto on such a scale.

 

Poly Network did not respond to requests for further details about the heist or the return of the funds. It was not immediately clear where the platform is based, or whether any law enforcement agency was investigating the heist.

The size of the theft was comparable with the $530 million in digital coins stolen from Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck in 2018. The Mt. Gox exchange, also based in Tokyo, collapsed in 2014 after losing half a billion dollars in bitcoin.

The latest attack comes as losses from theft, hacks and fraud related to decentralised finance (DeFi) hit an all-time high, raising the risk of both investing in the sector and of regulators looking to shake it down.

 

DeFi platforms allow financial transactions, usually in cryptocurrency, without traditional gatekeepers such as banks or exchanges. The sector has boomed over the last year, with platforms now handling more than $80 billion worth of digital coins.

Poly Network allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains.

STOLEN CRYPTO

The retrieval of some of the tokens underscores the difficulty of laundering large amounts of stolen crypto.

"There's so much public attention on this, and exchanges will be on the lookout for customer deposits linked to this theft," Elliptic's Robinson said.

 

"This demonstrates that even if you can steal cryptoassets, laundering them and cashing out is extremely difficult, due to the transparency of the blockchain and the broad use of blockchain analytics by financial institutions."

The hacker or hackers sent a message with some of the returned coins appearing to ask for donations, Robinson added.

The stolen funds amount to more than the criminal losses registered by the entire DeFi sector from January to July of a record $474 million, according to a report from crypto intelligence company CipherTrace.

 

Proponents of DeFi say it offers people and businesses free access to financial services, arguing that the technology will cut costs and boost economic activity.

Yet it is mostly unregulated, with technical flaws and weaknesses in the code many platforms use, leaving it vulnerable to hacks and heists.

An executive from Tether - a stablecoin or type of cryptocurrency usually backed by real-world world assets - said on Twitter the company had frozen $33 million connected with the hack, and top management at large crypto exchanges responded to Poly Network saying they would also try to help.

 

...
Tags: blockchain, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency heist, digital coins
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Explaining the rationale, the RBI said its review of downtime of ATMs found that cash-outs led to avoidable inconvenience to the public. — DC file photo

RBI to penalise banks if ATMs are empty

Taxpayers said every house and shop was paying taxes in various forms to the corporations and municipalities for civic services but this time the government categorising these services imposing taxes separately was severely objectionable. — PTI

Tax hike will put additional burden on people: Experts

Indian retail investors will be able to transact on the NSE IFSC platform under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits. — Representational image/DC

NSE IFSC to introduce trading in US stocks

According to a new report by Grant Thornton Bharat-Ficci, India needs around four lakh charging stations for 20 lakh electric vehicles by the year 2026. — Representational image/By arrangement

Over 3,300 charging stations sanctioned for electric vehicles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter appoints new Resident Grievance Officer for India amid row with govt

The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India. (Photo: AFP/File)

RBI to penalise banks if ATMs are empty

Explaining the rationale, the RBI said its review of downtime of ATMs found that cash-outs led to avoidable inconvenience to the public. — DC file photo

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in nine states including Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra

The price of petrol was hiked by 26 paise per litre. (Photo: DC/File)

Kerala medical devices park to make high-risk implants

MedSpark will host companies making medical implants and extracorporeal devices.

Panel examines Adani's offer to buy 10 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port

The committee had been constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to oversee the disinvestment in the port and the merger of Gangavaram Port Ltd into Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->