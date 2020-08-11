140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Other News 11 Aug 2020 YouTuber's post ...
Nation, In Other News

YouTuber's post leads to suspension of Air Asia execs

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
One of AirAsia India's former pilots, who runs a YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by low-cost airline
DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India over safety violations. (PTI Photo)
 DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India over safety violations. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two senior executives of AirAsia India for a period of three months over "safety violations", said a senior official on Tuesday.

When asked about it, the airline's spokesperson said, "AirAsia India acknowledges the receipt of the notice from DGCA last month and has complied with the directions of the regulator and appointed interim post holders in accordance with the regulator's directions."

 

AirAsia India prioritises safety above all and it continues to engage with the authorities and exercise the option to appeal for redressal, the spokesperson added.

In June this year, one of AirAsia India's former pilots -- who runs a YouTube channel called Flying Beast -- alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost airline.

"We had issued a show cause notice to two AirAsia India executives -- Head of Operations Manish Uppal and Head of Flight Safety Mukesh Nema -- in June only. It has been decided now to suspend them for a period of three months," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

 

Captain Gaurav Taneja, a popular Youtuber, tweeted on June 14 that he has been suspended by AirAsia India "for standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers". On June 15, he posted a detailed video on YouTube titled "Reasons behind suspension from my pilot job".

Taneja alleged in the video that the airline has asked its pilots to do 98 per cent of landings in "Flap 3" mode, which allows it to save fuel. He said if a pilot does not do 98 per cent of landings in "Flap 3" mode, the airline considers it a violation of its standard operating procedure (SOP).

 

Flaps are part of wings of an aircraft and they are engaged to create a drag during a landing or a take-off.

Taneja gave the example of the Imphal airport, where the plane descends more steeply as compared to other airports when approaching for landing. He said when an aircraft is coming down steeply, it needs to have a drag so that it remains slow, and in these circumstances a pilot has to do a "Flap full" landing.

"In order to achieve targets, what would people do? They will do Flap 3 landings without giving consideration whether it is safe or unsafe. This directly impacts the passenger safety," he had claimed in his YouTube video.

 

"If something happens during a Flap 3 landing, then the question would be asked to the pilot if he or she cares more about saving fuel or 180 passengers'' lives, Taneja had said.

On June 15, the DGCA said on Twitter that it had taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders "against a particular airline and its approach to safety".

"DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," it added.

Senior DGCA officials had confirmed on June 15 itself that AirAsia India was under investigation after Taneja's allegations.

 

...
Tags: dgca, airasia india, safety violations, flying beast
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sushma Sathe, wife of Captain Deepak Sathe, who died in a plane crash at the Kozhikode International Airport on August 7, 2020. (PTI)

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to Capt Deepak Sathe

Telangana clocks 1,896 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths. (PTI Photo)

8 dead, 1,896 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Supreme Court of India

Centre says 4G internet will be restored on trial basis in one J-K district each

Poet Rahat Indori is in hospital with a coronavirus infection. (Photo: Twitter)

Poet Rahat Indori tests coronavirus positive in hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amid pandemic, open-air classes for students gains momentum in Kashmir

Muneer Aalam hold open-air classes in batches for about eighty students in Srinagar’s Idgah grounds.

Mizoram governor wrote 13 books during lockdown

PS Sreedharan Pillai (Twitter)

Dialysis patients give a skip to hospitals for the fear of catching Covid

Representational image (AP)

3 arrested for fire tragedy at Vijayawada Covid care hotel

The gutted Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada where a fire kileld 10 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, August 9, 2020. (ANI)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham