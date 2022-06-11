Business Other News 11 Jun 2022 Telangana Stamp Duty ...
Business, In Other News

Telangana Stamp Duty & Registration Charges Collection Grows Fastest In FY22

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Jun 11, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 8:30 am IST
Maharashtra led the table with the highest collection at Rs 35,593.7 crore, up 40 per cent
The SD&C collection in Telangana rose to Rs 12,372 crore 22 from Rs 5,243.3 crore in FY 21 in FY22.— Representational image/DC
 The SD&C collection in Telangana rose to Rs 12,372 crore 22 from Rs 5,243.3 crore in FY 21 in FY22.— Representational image/DC

Mumbai: Telangana saw the highest percentage rise in collection of stamp duty and registration (SD&R) charges at 136 per cent in financial year 2021-22 among 27 states and a Union Territory.  The SD&C collection in Telangana rose to Rs 12,372 crore 22 from Rs 5,243.3 crore in FY 21 in FY22.

"The cumulative revenue collection was recorded at Rs 1,71,150.2  crore, recording a surge of 34 per cent from Rs 1,27,754.8 crore in FY21,” a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. 

 

Maharashtra led the table with the highest collection at Rs  35,593.7 crore, up 40 per cent. It contributed 21per cent of the overall SD&R revenue of the country.

Uttar Pradesh was second with Rs 20,048.3 crore revenue, 12 per cent to the overall collection. Tamil Nadu came third with Rs 14,331, Karnataka and Telangana were placed fourth and fifth with revenue of Rs 14,019.7 crore and Rs 12,372.7 crore, respectively.

"From the aspect of percentage growth year-on-year, Telangana witnessed highest percentage increment of 136 per cent, followed by J&K with 88 per cent, Sikkim (78 per cent), Nagaland (51 per cent), Haryana( 47 per cent) and Gujarat (41 per cent). Seven states namely, Telangana, J&K, Sikkim, Nagaland, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra have recorded more than 40 per cent increment in their revenue collection from SD&RCs," the study said.

 

"The residential real estate sector witnessed remarkable revival in FY22. Still, it is important to note that the average growth in the last two years was around 15 per cent. Considering the facts that interest rates have bottomed out, fiscal incentives have expired, inflation is high and the economic uncertainty is also steep, FY22 performance in the residential property market is unlikely to be repeated next year,” said Nikhil Gupta, chief economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

...
Tags: stamp duty and registration charges
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Business

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20 per cent to 103.43. — PTI

Rupee plunges to new record low at 77.85, down 11 paise

Hyderabad real estate

Registrations in Hyderabad rise 1.5 times in May

The RBI also allowed cooperative banks to give out loans for residential projects—a move widely expected to take off some of the pressure of rising cost of funds for developers—in addition to increasing the limit of individual housing loans provided by them. (Representational Image/ DC)

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9%, EMIs to rise

Higher e-mandate will help subscription based businesses and insurance companies

Soon, no OTP for e-mandates upto Rs 15000 for recurring transactions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Soon, no OTP for e-mandates upto Rs 15000 for recurring transactions

Higher e-mandate will help subscription based businesses and insurance companies

India, Australia ink trade pact, Modi calls it 'historic moment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual signing ceremony of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. (PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fourth time in five days

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87 (PTI)

Another hike in fuel prices; Petrol up by Rs 9.20 after 13 revisions in 15 days

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively (PTI)

Samsung unveils its S22 series at Bajaj Electronics

Actress Dimple Hayathi, along with Hemanth Kumar, business head of IT, Bajaj Electronics, Akhilesh Vidyabhanu, regional marketing manager, Samsung India, and Suresh Jayanthy, zonal sales manager, Samsung India, at the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series smartphone at Bajaj Electronics in Hyderabad (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->