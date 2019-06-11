Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Other News 11 Jun 2019 Imran Khan does a Mo ...
Business, In Other News

Imran Khan does a Modi, asks people to declare undisclosed assets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAJJAD HUSSAIN
Published Jun 11, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Addressing the nation ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20 to be announced on Tuesday, Khan said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday warned of legal action against those who do not declare their undisclosed assets by June 30, as the cash-strapped government ramps up efforts to fix the country's economy.

Addressing the nation ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20 to be announced on Tuesday, Khan said. "We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country."

 

"I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought, because if we don't pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up," Khan said.

The premier said that people have time until June 30 to declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.

Benami is a term used for a transaction, contract, or property that is made or held under a name that is fictitious or is that of a third party who holds as ostensible owner for the principal or beneficial owner.

"After June 30, you will not get this opportunity," he said.

"Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties," the premier said.

"This was never available to us before therefore take advantage of this scheme. Give Pakistan the benefit. Fix your children's future. [Give us] the chance that we get this country to stand on its own two feet and take people out of poverty," he said.

"My Pakistanis, in the past ten years Pakistan's debt went from Rs 6,000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion," he said.

Khan said that the damage that this had caused to the country was that the annual tax collected was approximately Rs 4,000 billion, half of which went towards repaying loans "they" had taken.

"This country cannot cover its expenses on the money that is left behind," he added.

Pakistan recently reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $6 billion bailout.

"Pakistan is the country that unfortunately gives the least tax in the world but is among the few countries that give the most charity."

"This is the country that has [the] capability and if passion comes in, we can at the very least gather Rs10,000 billion every year," the premier said.

In May, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had announced its first tax amnesty scheme - Asset Declaration Scheme - for whitening of undisclosed expenditures, sales and assets, including foreign assets, at nominal tax rates.

The scheme came into effect through a presidential ordinance, which will offer a period of 45 days to people for declaration of their undeclared assets, expenditures, and sales along with payment of taxes until June 30 this year.

The scheme, approved by the federal cabinet during a meeting presided over by the premier, has five main pillars - scope, default surcharge, exclusions, tax rates and conditions.

— PTI

...
Tags: imran khan, benami assets, economy


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The Sensex closed at 39,784 with a gain of 168.62 points or 0.43 per cent while the Nifty-50 closed at 11,922.70 up 52.05 points or 0.44 per cent.

Upside bounce unlikely to sustain

Boman Irani

ITC ropes in Boman Irani for Savlon

The rider is that organizations will focus more on replacement hiring, which will be higher than new recruitments, that provides opportunities for the freshers.

Positive outlook prevails on hiring

Debt funds contributed most to the increase in the total industry assets as liquid funds saw inflows worth Rs 68,582.91 crore.

MF assets inch closer to Rs 26 lakh crore mark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No-frills accounts can get SB facilities free

From July 1 banks will have to offer for free a minimum of four withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals.

Smuggling of gold up in 2018

Anecdotal evidence also showed that some gold entered from Singapore, where gold having purity of 24-carat gets melted into rough chains weighing up to 200 grams.

MF assets inch closer to Rs 26 lakh crore mark

Debt funds contributed most to the increase in the total industry assets as liquid funds saw inflows worth Rs 68,582.91 crore.

Money talk: How to deal with capital gains from real estate

Here, we will look at capital gains from the sale of property, and the measures you can take to save taxes on those gains. (Representional Image)

Positive outlook prevails on hiring

The rider is that organizations will focus more on replacement hiring, which will be higher than new recruitments, that provides opportunities for the freshers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham