search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Saudi Aramco to buy 50 pc stake in USD 44 bn refinery in Maha: Saudi oil min

REUTERS
Published Apr 11, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 11:50 am IST
India is set to grant Saudi Aramco a 50 per cent stake in a planned 1.2 million-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery on its west coast.
A preliminary agreement will be announced on Wednesday during a visit by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih.
 A preliminary agreement will be announced on Wednesday during a visit by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih.

New Delhi: India is set to grant Saudi Aramco a 50 per cent stake in a planned 1.2 million-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery on its west coast, said an industry source with knowledge of the deal, a move that would give the kingdom a new outlet for its oil.

A preliminary agreement will be announced on Wednesday during a visit by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih and Aramco CEO Amin Nasser’s to New Delhi, two separate sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Falih is attending the International Energy Forum in Delhi.

 

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed by Nasser on Wednesday, the sources said.

Aramco, like other major producers, wants to tap rising demand growth and invest in the world’s third-biggest oil consumer. Last year it opened an office in New Delhi.

India outlined plans in February to expand its refining capacity by 77 per cent to about 8.8 million bpd by 2030.

“There are some last minute negotiations on small issues, but both countries are almost ready to announce a deal,” the first source told Reuters.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives of Aramco held a marathon meeting with their counterparts from Indian companies on Tuesday.

Indian companies - Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum - have floated a joint-venture Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals (RRPL), to build the proposed refinery in the western state of Maharashtra.

B. Ashok, chief executive officer of RRPL, who attended the meeting with Aramco declined to comment on the discussions.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, is moving to invest in refineries overseas to help lock in demand for its crude, and expand its market share ahead of an initial public offering that is expected later this or next year.

During a visit to Delhi in February, Falih had said Saudi Arabia would also sign oil supply deals as part of the agreement to buy stakes in Indian refineries, a strategy the kingdom has adopted to expand its market share in Asia and fend off rivals.

Last year, Saudi Arabia pledged billions of dollars of investments in refinery projects in Indonesia and Malaysia that came with long-term crude oil supply deals.

Saudi Arabia is competing with Iraq to be India’s top oil supplier. Iraq displaced Saudi Arabia for the first time on an annual basis in 2017, data compiled by Reuters showed.

Tags: aramco, khalid al-falih, international energy forum, oil producer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan demands Rs 15 lakh a month from Mohammed Shami

Jahan’s lawyer said that since Shami earns so much money from cricket, it should not be a problem to pay some amount to his client as maintenance fee.(Photo: BCCI/PTI)
 

Why MS Dhoni doesn't express himself in dugout and keeps calm? Here’s the answer

"My pulse rises too - and that's why we have a dressing room. I express myself in the dressing room but not in the dugout. If you're too expressive in the field, then commentators get a lot of things to talk about," said MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook's privacy failures

During some five hours of Senate questioning on April 10, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures. (Photo: AP)
 

Facebook systems do not see messages sent over WhatsApp: Zuckerberg

Earlier, Zuckerberg said his company will do everything to ensure fair polling takes place in India and other countries.
 

Ziva Dhoni’s pics with Shah Rukh Khan during CSK vs KKR IPL game will melt your heart

In the picture, Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is seen in cheerful mood, while sharing the frame with King Khan. (Photo: Twitter / CSK Fan Club)
 

'I made mistakes,' Facebook CEO wrote in notes for testimony

"Founded Facebook. My decisions. I made mistakes. Big challenge but we've solved problems before. Going to solve this one," read Zuckerberg's notes .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi calls for responsible pricing for affordable energy to all

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for reasonable and responsible pricing to provide easy access of affordable energy to all. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Most Indian retail investors trust financial services sector

About 81 per cent of Indian investors believe it is important that investment professionals have credentials from respected industry organisations.

Aadhaar not necessary for pensioners to submit life certificate: EPFO

Above facility can also be availed by pensioners who do possess Aadhaar, but fail the fingerprint authentication.

RBI clears CCL for purchase of wheat

Total CCL of Rs 21,179.60 crore sought by the state government for the purchase of 130 lakh tonnes of wheat in this season has been released. (Photo: Pexels)

Intra-state e-way bill from April 15

Since the roll out of e-way bill, Gujarat, UP, TS, AP and Kerala have taken the lead and have emerged as the top states in terms of number of bills being generated.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham