Top officials bat for technology to solve cases

HYDERABAD: In an apparent bid to overcome the chronic problem of long-pending cases, especially in criminal cases across courts, the state law and home departments on Saturday conducted a review meeting to take stock of the situation and work on remedial measures to stem the rot.

Advocate-general B.S. Prasad and senior government pleaders' interacted with Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, additional DGPs K. Srinivas Reddy and Dr. Soumya Mishra, IGP (personnel) V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, joint police commissioner V. Satyanarayana, home secretary Dr. Jitender and senior police officers at the DGP office.

They discussed possible measures to smoothen and expedite the process with regard to the criminal justice system, use of modern technology and creating a better awareness about it.

The meetings will be held every quarter hereafter.